Tamra Judge says Denise Richards hit on her at BravoCon 

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Tamra Judge “knows the assignment,” and for the returning Housewife, that means drumming up publicity with salacious stories.

The latest story involved BravoCon, a convention for Bravo stars to promote shows, interview, and meet fans. Coincidentally, the ladies posted a promotion for BravoCon last week, which takes place in October.

Tamra recounted the tale during Episode 6 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to Brandi.

Fans will remember that Brandi returned for the “Denise Richards takedown” during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Brandi showed up at Kyle’s house with Kathy Richards and alleged that she and Denise hooked up.

Tamra told Brandi, “Something happened at BravoCon. She hit on me too.”

Tamra continued, “It’s more than that; she kept sending me text messages, wanted me to go to her room, convince me to go to her room, I’m like, ‘I’m married.’”

Tamra Judge reveals Denise Richards called her about Brandi Glanville

Tamra also alleged that Denise called her when Brandi was making allegations of her own.

Tamra explained the phone call with Denise, “She said, ‘This is what’s happening, you’ve been on the show for many years, what do I do?’ I said, ‘If it’s not true then just say no, but don’t give it that much life. If you’re gonna fight it, it’s gonna make you look guilty.'”

Tamra questioned Denise and asked if Brandi was lying. “I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And she said, ‘I swear to you, it never happened. Brandi is lying.’ She completely denied it.”

Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County

As reported by Monsters and Critics and confirmed by Page Six, Tamra is coming back to The Real Housewives of Orange County, which she joined in Season 3.

Tamra left after Season 14, one season after the “OG of the OC,” Vicki Gunvalson.

A source told Page Six, “Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Jill Zarin also shared the news in a now-deleted post, which drew the ire of Tamra Judge.

Jill also inspired Dorinda, who Jill brought onto the show, to post water emojis, indicating Jill was thirsty.

Meanwhile, Noella Bergener, the first biracial Housewife in Orange County, got the boot. And somehow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are looking at their fifth season, although fans are not sure what either woman has done during their tenure on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.