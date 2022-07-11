RHOC viewers shocked Noella Bergener was fired instead of Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter

RHOC viewers are confused by Noella Bergener’s firing. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are shocked by Noella Bergener’s firing despite mixed reviews about her casting last season. The network’s decision to keep Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter over Noella is just not making sense to many people.

Over the weekend, the newbie announced that she would not return for season 17 despite having a memorable first season. The 37-year-old made more enemies than friends among the cast, and she wasn’t exactly liked by all the viewers either.

However, many will agree that she brought the drama and that seemingly guaranteed her a second year on the show. Unfortunately for Noella, the network has not renewed her contract.

Noella Bergener fired instead of Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter?

Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are reacting to the news of Noella Bergener’s firing, and while many bashed her during the season, she’s now getting tons of support.

People are confused that Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are still on the show despite calling for their firing every season. The consensus is that Noella brought more to the show in Season 16 than Gina and Emily, and people are not thrilled that the duo has not been axed.

Viewers took to social media to air their grievances against the network for the surprising decision.

“RHOC has to have the dumbest producers ever.. keeping Gina on but firing Noella? Cancel the show!” wrote one Twitter user.

“Noella out? But Gina and Emily still there? Get the trash off the TV,” added someone else.

One critic noted, “I’m so mad that Gina survived this shakeup and Noella didn’t. Absolutely ridiculous”

“We’re really gonna be forced to watch Gina and Emily together again…I hate it here.”

Someone simply noted, “I don’t understand Bravo’s obsession with Gina and Emily.”

Heather Dubrow is being blamed for Noella Bergener’s firing

Noella Bergener faced off against Heather Dubrow last season, and that might have sealed her fate.

The newly fired Real Housewives of Orange County star insisted that she saw Heather and her husband push a crew member against a wall. Heather has denied doing any such thing, but alums Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd have confirmed Noella’s story.

Noella doubled down on her claim at the reunion, and that may have gotten her fired– that’s what viewers are speculating.

“In my head, Heather approached production and gave them an ultimatum, ‘It’s Noella or me,'” reasoned one viewer, and there were other comments along those lines.

One Twitter user noted that Noella was the only cast member not afraid of Heather Dubrow.

Someone also called the returning housewife a “snake” for getting Noella fired.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.