Tamra Judge in tears as she begs Vicki Gunvalson ‘please leave my family alone’

Tamra Judge is accusing former friend Vicki Gunvalson of taking things too far and now she’s pleading for her to stop.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have been in a bitter feud for several months, but now Tamra is done.

She recently took to social media in tears after Vicki claimed she chose the show over her daughter, Sidney Barney.

Vicki knows that Tamra’s estranged daughter is a sore subject, but she had no problem discussing it on her podcast as she trashed her former friend.

The OG claimed Sidney would be open to reconciling with her mom if she left the show and stopped embarrassing the family. She blasted Tamra for not doing that.

Vicki got some blowback for those comments, and Tamra later responded, telling the 62-year-old to go away and telling her followers that she refuses to take parenting advice from Vicki.

Tamra Judge in tears as she begs Vicki Gunvalson to leave her alone

It seems the weight of Vicki’s words is just now starting to sink in because Tamra took to her Instagram Story once again, this time in tears as she responded to the OG of the OC.

“I’m trying so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me and I just keep getting bombarded with it,” said Tamra. “I’m in just disbelief, in such disbelief, this woman would go so low.”

“Do you know what it’s like to lose a child?” she continued,” It’s the most painful thing in the world.”

Tamra denied that her estrangement from Sidney had anything to do with the show as she accused Vicki of kicking her while she was down.

“You win Vicki…” retorted the mom of three. “I don’t want any part of this. You can have my spot on the show, you can have whatever you want just please leave my family alone, please.”

The clip was posted by @allabouttrhpodcast and they shared throwback screenshots from Sidney’s Facebook post where she outlined why she’s estranged from her mom.

RHOC viewers have no sympathy for Tamra as they respond to her outcry

Despite the clip above showing Tamra in tears, RHOC fans had little sympathy for the Bravo star as they shared their opinions in the comments.

“I’m sorry she’s hurt about her relationship with her daughter but nobody goes as low as Tamra,” one commenter responded.

“She’s such a VICTIM 😂😂😂👏 glad Vicki clocked her,” exclaimed someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Really? Really??!! Tamra has been so viscous to other women on her show and other franchises. It’s difficult to feel sorry for her.”

Another added,” Getting a taste of your own medicine. You drag others through the mud incessantly. #karma.”

Do you think Vicki took things too far by mentioning Tamra’s estranged daughter?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.