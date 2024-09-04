Tamra Judge pleads with ‘sad and disgusting’ Vicki Gunvalson to leave her family alone

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were once best friends, but now they’re sworn enemies.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have been publically feuding over the last year in the wake of Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest.

While Vicki supported Shannon throughout the aftermath, many believe Tamra’s tough-love approach was cruel rather than supportive.

Either way, Vicki has been on the warpath, slamming Tamra at every opportunity.

That’s not to say Tamra hasn’t been saying stuff, either. They’ve been firing insults at each other for months, and it’s getting tiring.

Things took an explosive turn earlier this week when Vicki appeared on her podcast My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast and called out Tamra’s parenting.

Tamra has had a widely publicized feud with her daughter, Sidney, for several years now, and Vicki believed that Tamra should bail on RHOC to salvage her and Sidney’s relationship.

Vicki dragged Tamra over her relationship with Sidney

Vicki claimed that Sidney didn’t want to repair her relationship with her mother while she was still filming for RHOC, and Vicki conceded that Sidney now believed she wasn’t important to her mom.

“Get off the show and reconcile with your daughter. It’s pretty simple,” Vicki complained.

Tamra, who is currently recovering from various cosmetic procedures, hosted a Q&A on social media, and she was asked to talk about Vicki’s decision to come after her parenting skills.

Tamra said she was “getting bombarded with this Vicki s**t.”

Tamra then said her former friend was “disgusting in every sense of the word.”

“To go after my family and everything is what she does,” Tamra fired back, questioning if Vicki needed some “attention.”

“Listen, I’m not going to take parenting advice from a woman that chose her boyfriend Brooks over her own daughter,” Tamra doubled down before asking Vicki to “go away” and leave her alone.

Another fan asked Tamra to make up with Vicki, which was interesting to Tamra because she believes she’s unsure why her former friend is even coming after her.

However, Tamra says it’s her “understanding” that Vicki did something “really nasty” that has now been sent to her attorney.

Is there hope for Vicki and Tamra?

Surprisingly, their friendship has become this strained, but reading between the lines, Tamra said that she hasn’t been talking badly about Vicki.

That couldn’t be further from the truth and feeds into a broader problem with Tamra on RHOC.

There’s always this lack of accountability with her that has made her into a villain of sorts.

The issue with that is that the best reality TV villains take accountability. Tamra has faced an uphill battle with viewers this season for that reason alone.

There’s a good chance that Tamra and Vicki will face off at the upcoming RHOC Season 18 reunion, and there will be fireworks because these two never know when to back down.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.