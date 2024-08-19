Tamra Judges mocks Vicki Gunvalson’s reduced presence on RHOC: ‘She can’t even get a clementine, let alone an orange’

If there were an Olympic sport for shading Bravolebrities, Tamra Judge would secure the gold medal.

The latest co-star in her crosshairs is one-time friend Vicki Gunvalson, who has been making guest appearances on The Real Housewives of Orange County in recent years.

Vicki was an original star on the hit reality series, but producers now believe she works better, popping in and out of the drama.

In a new interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Tamra savagely responded to Vicki’s current contributions to the show.

“She’s a side b—h on the show. She can’t even get a clementine, let alone an orange,” Tamra said of her former ally.

It’s unclear whether Vicki wants to be on the show full-time nowadays, but she does have a lot to say whenever she stops by.

Vicki recently called out Tamra

Earlier this month, she criticized Tamra and Alexis Bellino on-screen for their treatment of Shannon Beador, conceding that their actions don’t align with her view of how women should be treated.

“I think we need to give her, like, a grapefruit,” Tamra dished.

“She’s so sour.”

Vicki was a series regular for the first 13 seasons of the original Real Housewives show and called herself the “OG of the OC.”

As for Tamra, she joined the third season of the show and was fired after Season 14, but returned during Season 17 and reclaimed her orange.

For several years, Tamra and Vicki were great friends, and along with Shannon, they formed the Tres Amigas and embarked on live shows across the U.S.

However, Tamra distances herself from her former friends, bailed on the live tour, and became fast friends with her former enemy, Alexis Bellino.

Tamra’s friend group has changed

Tamra and Vicki have been exchanging insults in the media while promoting Season 18, so it isn’t too surprising to hear Tamra taking another shot at her nemesis.

In the same podcast appearance, Tamra Judge revealed that the backlash affected Alexis Bellino.

She also trashed The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin and said she’s confident she won’t return for the RHONJ reboot.

As we said, Tamra likes to shade her fellow Bravolebrities, which may bite her in the future if she reaches out to specific names she’s talked about to appear on her podcast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.