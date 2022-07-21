Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson argue about Teddi Mellencamp live on-air 

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson bickered on WWHL. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge showed there was never a dull moment when the two got together for a live appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The former co-stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County were on WWHL to promote The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2: Ex-Wives Club, on which both women appeared.

Andy asked about Vicki Teddi Mellencamp–John Mellencamp’s daughter, Tamra’s podcast co-host, and a former reality TV star from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A Twitter account for WWHL tweeted the hilarious interaction, where Vicki shared her feelings about Teddi.

Tamra, a friend and co-worker of Teddi’s, said to Andy, “There’s no reason for them not to like each other.”

Tamra and Teddi host a podcast called Two Ts in a Pod.

Vicki Gunvalson does not like Teddi Mellencamp despite Tamra’s friendship

But just because Vicki’s good friend likes Teddi doesn’t mean the OG from the OC has the same feelings.

Vicki said of Teddi, “I’ve never met her. You can not like people you’ve never met.” She continued, “She asked me where I was on Jan. 6. That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vicki continued, “I don’t like her. That doesn’t mean I’m after her.”

Vicki then said to Tamra, “We can talk about it later. I don’t like her. Don’t be so defensive.”

Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County

A lot of news has come from Orange County in the past week. Two Housewives got the ax from RHOC, including newbies Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

Jen appeared on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef. and said if given another chance at the show, “I would have prepared better for work. I probably would have [found time] to meet with Ryne and to get everybody on the same page on a weekly, daily, monthly basis during that.”

Meanwhile, Noella thanked fans for giving her space after her firing.

Season 17 is looking for a fresh start with an old face as Tamra Judge will rejoin The Real Housewives of Orange County for the new season.

The addition of Tamra Judge was revealed first by RHONY OG, Jill Zarin, much to the disdain of Tamra.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’Trip Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus.