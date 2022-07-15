Vicki Gunvalson’s son Michael Wolfsmith ranks Vicki’s ex-boyfriends

Vicki Gunvalson’s son Michael Wolfsmith. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County original castmate Vicki Gunvalson was known for her ability to whoop it up, always be in a relationship, and her level-headed children, Briana and Michael.

Michael Wolfsmith took to his Instagram Stories to do an impromptu question-and-answer session with fans. Mike discussed everything from his relationship with his mom to his favorite cities and best festivals.

In an especially interesting turn of events, a fan asked Michael to rank his mother’s exes, including Don Gunvalson, Brooks Ayers, and Steve Lodge, after Vicki’s relationships with the three men were chronicled on the show.

During the first seasons of RHOC, Vicki’s relationship with longtime husband Don Gunvalson crumbled before viewers’ eyes, inevitably leading to divorce. Next, Vicki started a relationship with sweet-talking southerner Brooks Ayers, who shockingly faked cancer for casseroles and sympathy.

Vicki dated retired-police officer Steve Lodge immediately after Brooks, and the two got engaged.

Michael met all the men who dated his mom Vicki, and he wasn’t afraid to rate the men.

Vicki Gunvalson’s son Michael ranks Vicki’s exes from favorite to least favorite

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Michael ranked Don Gunvalson as his favorite. Don helped raise Michael and Briana, who didn’t have a relationship with their biological father. Michael added spaces between the first and second names, possibly indicating a clear preference for Don.

At number two was Brooks Ayers, the Mississippi native, whose alleged cancer was the focal point of a few seasons.

Mike Wolfsmith ranks his mom’s exes. Pic credit: @mikewolfsmith/Instagram

In last place was Steve Lodge, the retired police officer who was engaged to Vicki before abruptly calling off the engagement. Vicki revealed on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that she and Steve broke up the day before she began filming the Peacock show.

Vicki Gunvalson reveals Steve Lodge break-up, dating a new man

Vicki appeared on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in a depressed state because she had just broken up with longtime boyfriend, Steve Lodge.

Vicki has a new boyfriend, and she said he was unlike any she had before. She shared the news with Access Hollywood at the end of February.

Vicki told co-hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco, “He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He is like, ‘I got that, you’re not paying for that; I got that, you’re not paying for that.’ I am like, ‘Are you like real?’ He is frickin’ incredible.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives club is streaming on Peacock.