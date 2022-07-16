Vicki Gunvalson’s son Michael plays ‘Shag, Marry, Kill’ Housewife edition with surprising results

Vicki Gunvalson’s son Michael plays Shag, Marry, Kill; chooses hottest between Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

The son of “The OG from The OC,” Vicki Gunvalson, treated fans to a game of “Shag, Marry, Kill,” with his mother’s co-stars as candidates.

The reality TV star’s son, Michael Wolfsmith, took to his Instagram Story, where he revealed he would be doing a question-and-answer session with fans.

Unsurprisingly, many fan questions were The Real Housewives of Orange County-based, and Vicki’s son indulged fans by answering juicy questions.

For those unaware, Shag, Marry, Kill is a party game where a person categorizes a list of three people. The person must choose the person they would marry, the person they would kill, and the person they would enjoy under the sheets. The hypothetical game often results in tough decisions and funny answers.

A Bravo fan presented Michael with three choices: Gretchen Rossi, Lauri Peterson, and Alexis Bellino.

Fans may remember Lauri Peterson as an original Housewife, who held an orange from Season 1 to Season 4. Gretchen Rossi joined the show in Season 4 as she tended to her ailing husband Jeff Beitzel before moving on to Slade Smiley. Finally, Alexis Bellino appeared in Season 4 as the Christian wife of Orange County playboy Jim Bellino.

Michael Wolfsmith plays Shag, Marry, Kill — Orange County edition

Michael had a difficult decision on his hands and deliberated about his choices before offering an answer.

Michael revealed he would marry Gretchen, shag Lauri, and kill Alexis. According to the Instagram Story, Mike changed his original answer after some thought. He wrote, “I was going to say marry Lauri but she is like the final boss Gold Digger!! I need my coins!”

Mike also revealed that he was answering questions as he sat at dinner with his mom Vicki, and he also shared that he was closer to his mother than any member of his family.

Another hard-hitting question asked Michael to choose the hotter Housewife between Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow. Michael chose Vicki’s sister and soulmate, Tamra Judge.

Mike Wolfsmith and mom Vicki Gunvalson are stronger than ever

Michael and Vicki were allegedly at odds over her vaccination status. She revealed on Season 2 Episode 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis offered her a medical excuse for her decision.

Michael explained that he tried to encourage his mother to change her mind, but the two maintained a strong relationship despite her choice.

He previously revealed that his vaccination decision “broke” his mom’s heart.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus on Bravo.