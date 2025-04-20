Sutton Stracke responds to RHOBH critics amid backlash over her reunion antics

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired its final episode on April 15, with the last of the three-part reunion.

However, days later, Sutton Stracke felt the wrath of viewers.

Sutton has been getting heat for turning her back on Garcelle Beauvais, seemingly prompting the actress to quit the show after five seasons.

The duo’s once-close friendship is now broken, and we’ll have to wait and see if it can be repaired.

The Southern Belle initially ignored the ongoing backlash about her behavior over the past few weeks.

However, she recently broke her silence and responded to harsh comments on her page.

Sutton Stracke responds to backlash over her treatment of Garcelle Beauvais

Angry RHOBH fans are not letting up on Sutton over how she treated Garcelle at the reunion.

The Southern Belle had restricted comments on her recent post amid ongoing backlash.

She shared another photo with her son and allowed comments, assuming that the critics would let up.

She was wrong.

One commenter recounted the last few minutes of the reunion when the women were asked to share a memorable moment from the season.

“Garcelle chose to uplift you and your relationship with your mom,” exclaimed an Instagram user. “And instead of taking this opportunity to uplift her back when she’s down, you decided to choose to encourage and connect with Erika, the woman that put you down so badly all season.”

“@buyotree No. I said it was the biggest surprise,” Sutton retorted. “Truly surprised that we weren’t at our throats for once.”

Sutton responds to an online comment. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Another Instagram user reasoned, “Garcelle finally woke up and realized her ‘friend’ wasn’t really her ally when she needed her to be,” adding that Sutton “only wants Kyle’s approval and support.”

Sutton responded to that comment with, “untrue.”

Sutton responds to another online comment. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais unfollows her RHOBH castmates

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Garcelle Beauvais did a mass unfollowing of her RHOBH castmates.

And, in case you’re wondering, yes, Sutton was included in that batch.

It’s hard to tell if she was following everyone at the start of the season, but we know she was following Kyle Richards, and that’s no longer the case.

Things have now turned sour between Garcelle and the OG.

She’s also not following Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, or Sutton Stracke.

The only RHOBH women in Garcelle’s good graces are Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.