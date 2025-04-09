RHOBH’s Kyle Richards left on read after reaching out to Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards reached out to Garcelle Beauvais after she announced her departure a few weeks ago.

However, the OG has yet to hear back from her former castmate.

During a recent interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an update on their rocky relationship, noting it’s at a standstill.

That’s unsurprising, seeing as the duo went head-to-head during the reunion, with Kyle calling Garcelle and Sutton Stracke “mean girls.”

Garcelle was forced to fend for herself because Sutton took a back seat despite agreeing with her all season.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley also went after Garcelle, which proved too much for the mom of three.

She eventually walked off the reunion stage and never looked back.

Weeks later, Garcelle quit the show.

Kyle Richards says Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t responded to her texts

During an interview with E! News, Kyle dished about the RHOBH drama and admitted things are not good between her and Garcelle.

The OG said she reached out to her former castmate more than once but was left on read.

“I haven’t heard from her,” said Kyle. “I texted her twice and haven’t heard back.”

The mom of four reacted to Garcelle’s exit from the show with a response nicer than her castmates Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne, who threw shade at the actress.

“It’s unfortunate she left, but I do wish her the best,” Kyle told the media outlet. “I think she’ll always do well, so I’m not worried about her next chapter.”

Kyle is ready to take a break from RHOBH

Part 2 of RHOBH aired on April 8, which means there’s one part left, and then Kyle can officially bid goodbye to Season 14.

The OG is ready to put RHOBH in the rearview mirror, at least for now, and she’s already focused on her new project.

The brunette beauty, who landed a role on the CW’s Wild Card, went to the E! studio with her two co-stars to promote the series.

Filming the show has been a distraction for the 56-year-old and a welcome change from the reality TV drama.

During her chat with host Billy Bush, Kyle admitted she’s ready to press pause on the Bravo show.

“I just want a break,” she exclaimed during the April 7 interview. “We have two more episodes, one more reunion tomorrow, and then another one next week.”

Kyle is not saying goodbye to RHOBH for good, although she briefly quit the show while filming the current season.

Despite the conflicts among her castmates and everything else that comes with being on the franchise, Kyle admitted it’s hard to walk away.

“It’s like the mafia; what can I tell you?” she said laughingly. “It’s hard to get out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.