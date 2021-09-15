Sutton Stracke almost quit RHOBH after dinner party fight with Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke almost quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

It has been an intense few episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Sutton Stracke is concerned.

She has been vocal about the legal issues Erika Jayne is facing. Sutton has questions, and it seemed that some of the other women were on the same page.

When it came time to confront Erika, everyone but Sutton shut down. That left her in the lion’s den alone, which only intensified things at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party.

Why Sutton almost quit RHOBH

Following Erika Jayne’s response to Sutton Stracke at the dinner party, things were unsettling. The women went head-to-head, and the threat of someone like Erika coming for her through the Southern Belle for a loop.

It was then that Sutton thought about leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills altogether. During an episode of the After Show, she revealed that the threat had her considering whether she should walk away from the dinner party and the show. It was an uncomfortable and scary moment for Sutton.

Garcelle Beauvais talked her down and encouraged her to continue filming, which she did. Confrontation and the heightened drama isn’t something that Sutton is used to, and sophomore seasons of the Housewives shows are notorious for being the worst on the women.

Sutton said of the confrontation and choice to get up from the table, “I was leaving. I’m not going to have someone threaten me like that. Threaten my family like that. No, not worth it.”

What’s next for Sutton Stracke and RHOBH?

The women sat down to film the Season 11 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week. Everyone was in attendance, and this is easily one of the most anticipated Housewives reunions ever.

Andy Cohen teased that Erika Jayne was put in the hot seat and answered all the questions she was asked. There were also some intense moments between Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna over the legal issues faced by Erika. Everyone has their own opinion, but it appears that Lisa is riding hard for her friend. Will Sutton step in and defend Garcelle?

Based on how things played out this season, it wouldn’t be shocking if Sutton Stracke had reservations about returning for another season of the show. For now, though, viewers will have to tune in to see how the rest of the episodes play out ahead of the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.