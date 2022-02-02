Survivor winner Rob Mariano thanks Tom Brady after QB retires from NFL

Boston Rob Mariano is a big fan of the New England Patriots. Pic credit: @GoRVing/Twitter

Survivor winner Rob Mariano has made no secret about his love for Boston sports.

While Boston Rob is best known for frequently wearing a Boston Red Sox hat, his support of the local sports teams goes beyond just baseball.

Rob is also a big fan of the New England Patriots and the team’s former quarterback, Tom Brady.

And now, Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, with the future Hall of Fame QB finally releasing an announcement for all of his fans and followers.

Rob wasn’t far behind with an announcement of his own, which might just foreshadow that he’s going to want to be in attendance when Brady is eventually enshrined in Canton.

Rob Mariano thanks Tom Brady

Taking to his social media accounts, Boston Rob posted a picture of himself with Tom Brady and a brief message to the seven-time NFL champion.

“Thanks for Everything! @TomBrady @Patriots,” Rob wrote as the caption for his tribute.

A new season of Survivor coming in Spring 2022

For Survivor fans looking forward to a new season of the hit reality competition show, the wait is nearly over.

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Erika Casupanan was getting crowned as the Survivor 41 winner, but it’s nearly time to see who makes up the next new group of castaways.

Survivor 42 debuts on Wednesday, March 9 and it will be the Spring 2022 season on CBS. The season was already filmed in Fiji, with the production taking place right after Season 41 came to an end.

There are likely to be a lot of themes that carry over from the previous season, and host Jeff Probst already revealed that some of the same twists will be appearing again. Since Season 42 was filmed so closely to Season 41, there wasn’t time to get fan reactions to the new twists.

What we do know is that Survivor 42 has an entirely new cast and it will give fans the chance to start rooting for a new group of people. Will some all-time fan-favorites emerge from the new castaways? We will have to wait for the episodes to find out for sure.

Currently, CBS is giving a new season of The Amazing Race and the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother all of the publicity. But Survivor fans should definitely expect to start seeing new TV commercials that showcase the new cast very soon.

We’re looking for the ✨SUPER FANS✨ of our shows. Sound like you? Listen to @JeffProbst and show us your #CBSFanFlex so we can show you some recognition! pic.twitter.com/Op7qsClk89 — CBS (@CBS) January 26, 2022

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.