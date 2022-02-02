Gisele Bundchen’s touching reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen opened up about NFL retirement. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gisele Bundchen has shared her thoughts on Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL.

The supermodel tweeted a statement on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, addressing her husband’s career move.

Bundchen started off her message admitting that she didn’t know much about football prior to meeting Brady: “When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!”

She continued, gushing about her husband’s achievements: “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

She expressed her excitement for the future, adding, “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

She concluded, “Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.”

Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL

Brady, who was quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He wrote, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady played football in the NFL for 22 seasons. He is considered the greatest quarterback of all time and has won numerous awards.

Prior to joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady played for the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship

Bundchen and Brady met in late 2006 through friends and started seeing each other then. The couple married in 2009 after a short engagement.

They share two children, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old Vivian Lake.