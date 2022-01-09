Survivor winner Earl Cole asks for money on Shark Tank

Shark Tank welcomed The Smart Tire Company during a new episode. Pic credit: ABC

Survivor winner Earl Cole popped up on the latest episode of Shark Tank to try to find new investors.

Representing The Smart Tire Company, Cole appeared in an astronaut suit to try to convince the panel that this was a company worth investing in.

Actor Kevin Hart was part of the panel that also included Dallas Mavericks owner Marck Cuban and businessman Kevin O’Leary.

For Survivor fans who want to check out the episode of Shark Tank that Earl Cole appear on, this was Season 13, Episode 10 of the hit show.

Earl Cole goes from Survivor to Shark Tank

Brian Yenny and Earl Cole went in front of the sharks during the January 7 episode of Shark Tank to seek an investment in their space-age tire company.

The duo was on the show to ask for $500,000 in exchange for 2.5 percent of the company. The product itself is a new type of airless tire built to last and based on technology developed at NASA.

The price tag was pretty immense and it caught the panel off guard, as it meant Cole and Yenny were valuing their company at $20 million.

The high cost of the tires and the lack of a clear business plan made the sharks question investing in The Smart Tire Company. All of the sharks ended up opting out of buying into the company, with the overarching sentiments being that it was simply too expensive and too early for these new types of tires.

Earl Cole wins Survivor: Fiji

It was back in 2007 that Earl Cole was named the winner of Survivor: Fiji. It was the 14th season of the show and he beat out Cassandra Franklin

and Dreamz Herd to win the season.

Other memorable castaways from Earl’s season were Yau-Man Chan and Michelle Yi, and fans got to watch Exile Island take place.

A new season of Survivor is now on the horizon, with the Season 42 cast getting ready to finally see their season air on CBS.

The final Survivor 41 ratings have also come in, showing how it was one of the most-watched shows on television again. In fact, the ratings for the Fall 2021 season of Survivor had the show at the top of the charts.

This upcoming season of Survivor will begin rolling out episodes in March 2022, with filming having already taken place in Fiji.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC. Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.