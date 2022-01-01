Survivor 41 ratings: Final numbers make it the top-rated show on television

The Survivor 41 cast chatted with host Jeff Probst on the season finale. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 ratings yielded some very impressive numbers during the Fall 2021 television season.

The final numbers have come in, which measure not only the live viewers for each episode, but also the Survivor fans who watch the episodes later in the week through OnDemand or on their DVRs.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the Survivor season finale numbers dominated everything else on TV that night, showing that fans were definitely pleased to have the reality competition show back for another season.

At that time, it was unclear just how many people had recorded the final episode to watch within the few days after it aired, but now the final numbers reveal a very impressive story for Jeff Probst’s show.

Survivor 41 the top-rated show on television for Fall 2021

According to TVLine, Survivor 41 was, by far, the most-watched entertainment program on CBS this fall for viewers aged 18-49. That is the key demographic that advertisers look at, making it an extremely important number when it comes to renewals, success, and money the network can make off a show.

As shown in the image below, Survivor 41 beat out the new episodes of 60 Minutes, Season 19 of NCIS, and Season 4 of FBI in the key demo. The other top CBS shows had more total viewers for Fall 2021 episodes, though.

When compared to every show on television, Survivor 41 finished in a tie with Fox’s The Masked Singer and 9-1-1 as the fall’s top-rated entertainment programs. Each of the shows drew a 1.4 rating mark in the 18-49 demo, meaning these are the shows that the younger television viewers are enjoying the most.

A small asterisk goes next to all of these primetime shows, though, because the NFL is drawing more viewers, but those entries fall under sports programs and not entertainment.

Survivor 42 debuts this spring on CBS

After the successful return of Survivor during the Fall 2021 television season, a new installment of the hit reality competition show will debut on CBS in Spring 2022.

Here are the rumored Survivor 42 cast bios you can read, giving an early look at who played the game in Fiji this time around. It looks like an interesting cast and the TV promos for Season 42 make it look like it should be a lot of fun to watch.

A few Survivor 42 spoilers were also revealed, which is possible because the show already finished filming. The biggest aspect of that information is that Survivor fans who really enjoyed Season 41 are going to love the new season as well.

The moment our #Survivor Season 41 winner was crowned!👑 In case you missed it, you can watch the entire season anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/MqJesiDSbR pic.twitter.com/P8dGE6ZEkL — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 20, 2021

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.