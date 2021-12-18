Survivor 41 ratings: Season finale dominates in viewership numbers

The Survivor 41 final three (Xander Hastings, DeShawn Radden, and Erika Casupanan) toasting to the season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 41 ratings for the season finale reveal that CBS easily won the night of Wednesday, December 15.

The hit reality competition show dominated in total viewership numbers for the evening, easily winning every primetime slot as the Survivor 41 winner was revealed.

Survivor fans tuned in to watch Erika Casupanan take home the $1 million prize and place her name on the Survivor winners list.

There has been a lot of debate about her win, including former Big Brother winners being at odds over who should have won, as a lot of viewers thought Xander Hastings would be named the winner once the final three castaways had been revealed.

A look at the Survivor 41 ratings for the season finale

According to the updated Survivor 41 ratings for the December 15 episode, an estimated 5.52 million viewers tuned in to watch the two-hour season finale that began at 8/7c on CBS. Those numbers are for live viewers and don’t yet account for the many more viewers that also watched on a DVR following the live airing.

Survivor easily won the night, beating out new episodes of The Masked Singer (FOX), Young Rock (NBC), Kenan (NBC), and Mr. Mayor (NBC), repeat episodes of The Conners (ABC) and The Goldbergs (ABC), and various other holiday specials airing on the night.

The Survivor 41 After Show, which aired at 10/9c and featured the cast talking about the season, also won its timeslot, but the viewership numbers dipped to an estimated 4.37 million viewers for the third hour of the program. It was still good enough to outpace every other show on TV that night.

🚨SPOILER ALERT!🚨 Our castaways share a special message to our #Survivor Season 41 winner.🏆 pic.twitter.com/BDGiTwCg8X

Survivor 41 finished strong, Survivor 42 on the way

The trend of good Survivor TV ratings continued with the December 15 episode. Sure, the hit reality competition show doesn’t have as many live viewers as it did during its peak viewership, but winning the nightly timeslot and bringing in millions of additional viewers each week through DVR watchers is still quite impressive.

It’s also time to start looking forward to the Survivor 42 start date. It arrives on Wednesday, March 9, with a brand new group of players enjoying some time in Fiji.

Already, the rumored Survivor 42 cast bios have leaked and they can be viewed here. It’s a fun-looking group of people that includes a retired firefighter and three Canadians.

Also, CBS released a Survivor 42 teaser/promo that can be watched here. In it, we get to see some early footage of the Spring 2022 season, as well as some quick segments featuring the castaways talking about the game.

Survivor 42 debuts on March 9, 2022, on CBS.