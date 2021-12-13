Survivor ratings up, fans ready for who will win Survivor 41

Only five people remain on the Survivor 41 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor ratings are up for the latest episode of the show, indicating that fans are tuning in to find out how the season will close out.

On the last episode of the show, it was Danny McCray who got voted off at Tribal Council. It was an intense vote as well, with a 3-3 tie that led to a re-vote between Danny and DeShawn Radden before things were settled.

It was on the episode before that where Liana Wallace got voted out at Tribal Council, sparking some intrigue and causing more people to tune in the following week.

The Survivor season finale is coming up on December 15, and that might end up creating another bump in the Survivor TV ratings as fans tune in to find out what happens to wrap things up.

Survivor ratings up from episode to episode

For Survivor 41, Episode 12, an estimated 5.697 million viewers tuned in to watch it live. That was an uptick from the 5.631 million that tuned in for Episode 11 and a much bigger turnout than the 5.544 million from Episode 10.

The numbers are trending in the right direction in regard to live viewers, but we will have to wait a few more days to see how the DVR numbers look. A lot of Survivor fans are still watching episodes later in the week, either through recordings or OnDemand functions, and those numbers measure the seven days following the episode airing live.

Through the first ten episodes this season, roughly two million additional viewers were watching each new episode through the DVR.

The jury officially has a new member.👀 See Danny's Ponderosa experience now!🤩 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/rV9tjVM1Tn December 10, 2021

Survivor ratings down from season to season

When it comes to measuring Season 41 against Season 39 (Fall 2019 – Island of the Idols), the Survivor ratings are down a bit in terms of overall viewership.

For Survivor 39, the estimated live viewers each week were at 6.424 for the full season. More than two million people (on average) were then watching the episodes on DVRs, showing that the numbers were indeed a bit better than what CBS is seeing for Season 41.

Some good news for the Survivor 41 season finale is that the One Chicago shows are on hiatus at NBC. That may lead to more people tuning in for the three-hour event on CBS that begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 15.

And no matter how the current season of the show ends, the Survivor 42 start date has been set for this spring.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.