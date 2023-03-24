Survivor update: Carolyn kept the right Immunity Idol, Sarah had the Fake Idol

Some Survivor fans have become confused about Carolyn Wiger’s Immunity Idol.

It’s also understandable that this happened with all the Idols in play during Season 44.

By the end of the last episode, 11 Survivor 44 Immunity Idols had been referenced.

That list includes the one Brandon Cottom found and used and the Fake Idol Matthew Grinstead-Mayle constructed.

And here is where some of the confusion started to enter the picture.

The Fake Idol Carolyn hid got found later by Sarah Wade. It looked exactly like the Immunity Idol that Bradon played.

Chaos of Immunity Idols on Survivor 44

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Immunity Idol for each tribe looks different this season.

In what appears to be a bid to create chaos, the producers have created a situation where a Fake Idol from each tribe is also different.

That hasn’t been explained on the show itself, leading some viewers to believe all the Real Idols look the same. They do not.

And to complicate it even further, a Real Idol from one tribe may look just like a Fake Idol from another tribe.

More drama to come from Survivor 44

Sarah Wade did not know she had a Fake Idol while on the show. But she was told by host Jeff Probst that she possessed a fake one.

That removed one of the Fake Idols from the game, but there could still be three of them left out in Fiji.

As a reminder, the three new Immunity Idols given during the latest journey go away at The Merge. It incentivizes people to play them quickly.

And since no Fake Idols have been played at Tribal Council, Jeff hasn’t had to explain anything to the castaways. That explanation could end up helping a lot of viewers who are convinced Carolyn messed up.

Carolyn is so entertaining but damn do I think she just gave Sarah the real idol by mistake! Everyone else’s fake idol was the coin. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/3YzgOGV8sa — Hannah (@RockChalkRush5) March 23, 2023

Interesting Survivor news

The first four episodes of Survivor 44 have been entertaining, but Jeff Probst has created an additional buzz with his podcast. New episodes of it come out each Wednesday night.

Recently, Jeff revealed that cheating is allowed on Survivor. This caught some fans off guard, but it makes sense when with how the challenges carry out.

Another thing that Jeff mentioned is that the Survivor sit-out rules will get examined after what happened with Claire Rafson.

Claire sat out three straight Immunity Challenges for her tribe, getting voted out at Tribal Council after they lost the third one.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.