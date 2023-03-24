Survivor 44 spoilers: Breaking down the 11 Immunity Idols so far

Survivor 44 shook things up again during the new episode.

Rather than let the chaos of the birdcages play out, the producers introduced three new Immunity Idols.

After a Reward Challenge happened early in the episode, three castaways were sent on a journey.

Carson (Tika), Jaime (Ratu), and Josh (Soka) all went on the journey and got Immunity Idols for their time.

A big twist was that they were all sent back to new tribes, forcing them to think on their feet with new surroundings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Carson got sent to Ratu, Jamie went to Soka, and Josh wound up at Tika. The shifting would become very important at Tribal Council.

So how many Immunity Idols are in Survivor 44?

Below is a breakdown of where the Immunity Idols reside after Survivor 44, Episode 4. These lists do not include the Immunity Idol that Brandon Cottom found at Ratu and already used to save himself in Episode 1.

Brandon’s Fake Immunity Idol may be in play, but it hasn’t been brought up as a focal point of an episode yet.

Danny Massa has the Real Idol at Soka.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle has the Real Idol at Ratu.

Carolyn Wiger has the Real Idol at Tika.

Matt Blakenship has the Fake Idol at Soka.

Jaime Lynn Ruiz has a Fake Idol from Ratu.

Sarah Wade had the Fake Idol at Tika.

Carson Garrett has an Immunity Idol at Ratu from the journey.

Jaime has an Immunity Idol at Soka from the journey.

Josh Wilder had an immunity Idol at Tika from the journey but used it to save his game.

More news and notes from Survivor 44

The Survivor 44 season has already been a crazy one, and there is still a long way to go until the season finale.

Host Jeff Probst has also been providing a lot of intriguing content through his new podcast.

New episodes of the On Fire podcast debut each Wednesday evening, where Jeff talks about what is going on behind the scenes.

Recently, Jeff noted that the producers could examine Survivor sit-out rules after the way that Claire Rafson played the game.

Jeff also revealed that a former castaway threw away an advantage on accident. That advantage may have changed the game had it been used.

What a wild episode!😅 See the aftermath next week on a brand new #Survivor!🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/lfEfSKjZPd — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 23, 2023

For Survivor fans who need to catch up on previous episodes from Season 44, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

And in case anyone hasn’t heard the good news, Bruce Perreault was invited to play Survivor again.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.