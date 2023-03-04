Survivor 44 cast: Bruce Perreault was invited back to the show

Survivor 44 began with an intense two-hour episode that included Jeff Probst intervening four different times due to medical emergencies.

Early in the episode, new castaway Bruce Perreault hit his head while competing in a Reward Challenge.

After hitting his head, he pushed through to finish the challenge, but then he went down on the sand, and the medical team had to come out and give him oxygen.

Bruce was allowed to return to the game, and he started helping his tribe prepare their beach once they were introduced.

It was clear that Bruce was having some troubles, though, and medical got called out when he expressed that he was experiencing some headaches.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Due to his worsened condition, Bruce was pulled from the game, ending his Survivor journey on the first night.

Bruce had a rough first day on Survivor 44

Below is a clip from the first medical situation that Bruce experienced on the Survivor season premiere. It was a tense moment, and a lot of credit has to be given to him for finishing that challenge.

In this second clip, Bruce has another medical situation, but this is the one back at the camp for his tribe. It led to his evacuation from the game, bringing a quick end to his Survivor 44 experience.

Bruce Perreault gets invited back to Survivor

Initially, Jeff Probst revealed on his podcast that Bruce would get another chance to play the game.

For this season, Jeff is hosting a weekly Survivor podcast that debuts new installments after each new episode of Survivor 44 on CBS.

But in the video below, Bruce goes into more detail about it, revealing to the ET Canada interviewer that an official invitation has been extended to him.

This means that it is only a matter of time until Bruce is back out on the islands of Fiji competing for that $1 million prize. Hopefully, he learns from the first experience and takes it a little easier on himself if he goes through an injury.

The first episode of Survivor 44 was very dramatic, and that includes the new twists and turns that were revealed.

Having everything come down to a single vote during the first Tribal Council also sets the bar pretty high for upcoming episodes.

To re-watch or catch up on episodes from this new season of Survivor, viewers can stream them by using Paramount+. That’s also where past seasons of the show can be watched.

And looking ahead, CBS made a big Survivor 45 announcement.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.