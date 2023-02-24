Survivor 45 announcement made by CBS

Survivor 45 has been ordered by CBS, making it official that the show has been renewed.

This is great news for the production team, which can get back to filming this spring and summer down in Fiji.

Already, there have been various rumors about a special theme for that new season, even though nothing has been confirmed by the production team yet.

One of the rumors included bringing back some of the best players from Survivor 41 through Survivor 44, which is every season that has followed Winners At War (S40).

It could be interesting to see some of those people again, especially the fan favorites that looked like they might win but who didn’t walk away with the million-dollar prize.

Everyone will have to wait for a bit to learn what theme the producers want to go with, though.

Survivor renewed for Fall 2023

CBS made a joint announcement about quite a few shows that will be returning for the next television season. To name just a few, that list includes NCIS, Tough as Nails, CSI: Vegas, and Survivor.

The network is also bringing back its entire Tuesday night lineup of FBI-based shows.

Previously, it was announced that NCIS: Los Angeles has been canceled, so that’s one primetime show that won’t be returning in the fall.

All we see is RENEWALS! 👀



Very excited to have these CBS shows returning for another broadcast season! Join us in celebrating in the comments below. 🥳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G9eSEv6HrZ — CBS (@CBS) February 21, 2023

Survivor 44 comes first

Before the Survivor 45 filming begins, CBS has to roll out Survivor 44 this spring. The season premiere is coming up on Wednesday, March 1.

There are 18 new people in the Survivor 44 cast, with each of them hoping they had what it takes to win the $1 million prize.

Ahead of filming, some of the new castaways predicted how the season would go, leading to some interesting soundbites that included hints of a showmance.

To get viewers excited about the new season in Fiji, a sneak peek of Survivor 44 was released, providing three minutes of footage from the season premiere. It reveals all of the new castaways as they meet host Jeff Probst for the first time.

Below, fans can meet Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barbershop owner from Ohio who will be featured in this upcoming Survivor 2023 season.

Meet Matthew, a barbershop owner who believes being a dad has prepared him to play #Survivor!🌟 pic.twitter.com/dus3jRn8Wo — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 22, 2023

As a reminder, the Survivor 44 season premiere airs at 8/7c on the evening of Wednesday, March 1. This is a two-hour episode that will serve as a thorough introduction to the new players and twists.

With the official announcement about Survivor 45 taking place, it shouldn’t be too much longer until credible rumors start coming out about who producers have invited to play the game.

Survivor 45 will air in the fall of 2023 on CBS.