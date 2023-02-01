Survivor 44: Meet the new cast

The Survivor 44 cast list was revealed by CBS this week, showcasing the 18 new castaways.

Previously, there had been a few leaked cast lists, hinting at what fans would see, but now the official list has been made public.

Among the people playing the game are a salon owner from Puerto Rico, a firefighter from New York, and a software engineer from San Francisco.

The new group of castaways already filmed their season in Fiji, with the season premiere set to arrive on Wednesday, March 1.

The first episode of the show will be two hours, allowing host Jeff Probst a lot of time to introduce the new twists and turns that are coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the biggest surprises in store is a new way that Immunity Idols will be acquired. That should really shake things up.

Official Survivor 44 cast list

Below is a breakdown of the 18 people making up the Season 44 cast. It’s an intriguing group with another person from Canada trying to become the Sole Survivor.

Brandon Cottom: 30-year-old football player and security specialist from Newtown, PA.

Bruce Perreault: 46-year-old Navy veteran/insurance agent from Warwick, RI.

Carolyn Wiger: 35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, MN.

Carson Garrett: 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, GA.

Claire Rafson: 25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, NY.

Danny Massa: 32-year-old firefighter from Bronx, NY.

Frannie Marin: 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt: 43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, PA.

Helen Li: 29-year-old product manager from San Francisco, CA.

Jaime Lynn Ruiz: 35-year-old yogi from Mesa, AZ

Dr. Joshua Wilder: 34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, GA.

Kane Fritzler: 25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, SK.

Lauren Harpe: 31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, TX.

Maddy Pomilla: 28-year-old projects manager from Brooklyn, NY.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle: 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH.

Matt Blankenship: 27-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Sarah Wade: 27-year-old management consultant from Chicago, IL.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho: 36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, PR.

Meeting the new Survivor cast

Below is a neat video where viewers can get a quick glimpse of each new castaway with their name and photo. It’s the first of many teases that will be coming from the production before March arrives.

Are you ready to be DARING?🔥 Meet the 18 new castaways who have dared to give it their all to claim the Season 44 Sole #Survivor title. pic.twitter.com/iA2dVr1xov — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 31, 2023

More Survivor news

In some great news from the world of Survivor, Drea Wheeler is about to give birth. She played on Survivor 42 and is quite far along with her pregnancy.

Some online drama also recently came up, with two Survivor winners feuding. Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow aren’t close to being friends, which means that this back-and-forth could go on for a while.

And some additional drama has surfaced with rumors that Russell Hantz is a bad fantasy football commish. The Survivor alum has not yet addressed the controversy.

Don’t forget to tune in for the two-hour season premiere of Survivor 44, as Jeff has already indicated that this cast had one of the more difficult seasons in recent memory.

Survivor 44 debuts on Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c on CBS.