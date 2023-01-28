Survivor 44 cast: The 18 rumored castaways examined

The Survivor 44 cast has possibly been leaked online, giving fans a look at the players who will be featured this spring.

Taking a look at the new castaways on this list, there are some interesting professions that make up this group, including a football player from Seattle, a firefighter from New York, and a TikTok star from Arizona.

Host Jeff Probst has been pushing this new season a lot on social media and in recent interviews, helping to create a lot of buzz for what’s to come.

Even the trailer that was used to tease the season looks really dramatic, with the possibility that more than one castaway will be going through a bad medical situation.

Recently, a new Survivor twist for Season 44 was revealed, and it impacted how Immunity Idols worked for these new folks.

And for any fans who didn’t already know, this season was filmed in Fiji, with the production taking place shortly after Survivor Season 43 came to an end last summer.

A look at the Survivor 44 cast

Below is the list of possible Survivor 44 cast members that Inside Survivor posted online. These may end up being the official 18 people who are shown playing the game this spring on CBS, but keep in mind that the list isn’t official yet.

Brandon Cottom: 29-year-old football player from Seattle, WA.

Bruce Perreault: 45-year-old Navy veteran/realtor from Warwick, RI.

Carolyn Wiger: 35-year-old drug abuse counselor from Stillwater, MN.

Carson Garrett: 20-year-old aerospace engineering student from Atlanta, GA.

Claire Rafson: 25-year-old investor from Brooklyn, NY.

Danny Massa: 31-year-old firefighter from New York, NY.

Frannie Marin: 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt: 42-year-old product developer from Clairton, PA.

Helen Li: 28-year-old product manager from San Francisco, CA.

Jaime Lynne Ruiz: 35-year-old TikToker from Mesa, AZ

Dr. Joshua Wilder: 34-year-old podiatrist from Pittsburgh, PA.

Kane Fritzler: Law student in his 20s from Saskatoon, SK.

Lauren Harpe: 30-year-old teacher from Baytown, TX.

Maddy Pomilla: 28-year-old from Huntington, MD.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle: 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH.

Matthew Blankenship: 27-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Sarah Wade: 26-year-old consultant from Rochester, MN.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho: 25-year-old beautician from San Juan, PR.

More Survivor news

Social media has also been buzzing about a fantasy football controversy with Russell Hantz that has caused a lot of Survivor fans to pick sides.

There is also a new Survivor feud between Sandra and Parvati that has led to a lot of funny memes. The two women have each won the game before, with Sandra being one of only two players in the history of the show to win it twice.

Survivor 44 debuts on March 1, 2023, and we should get confirmation of the official cast list a bit before that. While we wait, though, the list shared above is a pretty interesting one that fans should enjoy if it is correct.

