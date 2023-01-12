Survivor feud: Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine go at it

Parvati Shallow won Survivor: Micronesia and has returned several others times to play the game. Pic credit: @pshallow/Instagram

A Survivor feud between legends Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine has taken social media by storm over the past few days.

It started innocently enough, with a fan posting a question on Facebook about why Sandra beat Parvati on the Heroes Vs. Villains season.

Known also as Survivor 20, the Heroes vs. Villains season featured quite a few fan-favorites from the first 19 installments of the show.

The final three on Survivor 20 ended up being Sandra, Parvati, and Russell Hantz, with each of them really wanting to take home that $1 million prize.

The Heroes vs. Villains jury sided with Sandra, giving her a 6-3 victory over Parvati. Russell didn’t end up getting any votes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For Sandra, this was the second time she won the show, after she also won Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7).

Chaos between Sandra and Parvati

Sandra took the time to log on and respond to that question asking why she beat Parvati on Season 20.

Before stating that “Queen Stays Queen” to wrap up her message, Sandra said that she won simply because she was there.

She also went on to say that the jury hated Parvati and Russell, and that Parvati never had a real shot at winning that season.

Sandra would also allude to people not liking Parvati by calling her “not that nice” as she really got the feud kickstarted.

Sandra Diaz-Twine wrote about winning Season 20 of the show. Pic credit: @Sandra Diaz-Twine/Facebook

More drama between Parvati and Sandra

Taking to her Instagram Story, Parvati responded to what was going on, noting that she doesn’t even want to be called nice. Then, she told Sandra to “keep my name in your mouth to stay relevant” as part of her scathing response.

parvati and sandra still feuding over heroes vs villains in the year of lord 2023 has me losing it #Survivor pic.twitter.com/lkokRRd3KJ — maddy c (@mudcrepe) January 9, 2023

As for Survivor fans, while many are taking sides in the ongoing feud, there are fans like the one below who just enjoy both women playing the game.

All I know for sure is that Sandra and Parvati are both all-time Survivor legends pic.twitter.com/GuiLxbXBGd — Graeme (@kilograeme) January 10, 2023

A new season of Survivor coming soon

Survivor 44 arrives on March 1, 2023. This new season includes a new group of fresh faces, hoping they can win the $1 million prize.

Filmed in Fiji, the first real trailer for Survivor 44 looks exciting, but it also appears like there might be several medical emergencies taking place.

Recently, host Jeff Probst called Survivor 44 “explosive” as he spoke about what fans should expect this time.

Survivor 44 debuts March 1 at 8/7c on CBS.