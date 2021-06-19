Survivor spoilers: Season 42 has already finished filming

Survivor 40 was fun to watch, but we are ready for the Survivor 41 cast to take over Pic credit: Timothy Kuratek/CBS

Survivor spoilers that might be surprising to some fans of the show indicate that the filming for Season 42 has been completed.

A lot of the cast members for Survivor 42 were recently revealed, giving fans a good look at who they will see when CBS finally airs the footage.

As for when we are going to see Survivor 42 on television, it won’t be until early in 2022. That’s right, we have a bit of a wait until the episodes are ready to consume. Hopefully, the cast is a really strong one so that when the episodes start airing, it will have been worth the wait.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This all means that two new seasons of Survivor have now completed filming in Fiji, with Survivor 41 finishing earlier this spring. Host Jeff Probst even made a teaser video to get people pumped up that the show is coming back to CBS in the fall. And boy did it ever create a lot of positive buzz for the reality competition show.

Survivor schedule at CBS

Survivor 41 has been confirmed for a return to CBS in the fall of 2021. Episodes are being edited and we should be able to watch them in late September or early October, depending on when the Big Brother 23 season comes to an end.

After that, Survivor 42 will then air in early 2022, with the season premiere likely taking place near the end of January or in early February. It fills up the 2021-2022 television season with a lot of new Survivor episodes and it is going to be a treat well worth waiting to see.

Below is a video that Jeff shared in March about the show being back in production. It followed a long gap in the filming of episodes due to Fiji being shut down for a while.

Survivor Season 43 is on the way as well

Applications to be on Survivor 43 are still open. Earlier press from the show indicated that the plan was to film it sometime between mid-May of 2021 and early July of 2021. It’s unclear if that window has been extended, but fans can still fill out applications.

Even if the Season 43 cast has nearly been decided, applications can be used to complete future casts as well. So don’t hesitate on filling out one if you have dreams of competing on the beaches of Fiji for that nice $1 million cash prize. Maybe you can become one of the legends of Survivor who gets brought back for a future All-Stars season.

Let’s do our part and make sure our world is a #Survivor! #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/2d3vGdNXNW — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 5, 2021

Survivor 41 debuts in the fall of 2021 on CBS.