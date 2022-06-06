Survivor rumors: Could a tribe of only teenagers be on future season?

Nineteen-year-old Swati Goel was the youngest member of the Survivor 42 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor rumors about the show having a tribe of only teenagers have come up again. The idea is one that host Jeff Probst has been toying with for a while now, and it could certainly lead to a new demographic of people applying to be on the show.

Only a few teenagers have appeared on the U.S. version of Survivor over the years. The youngest contestant appeared on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X when 18-year-old Will Wahl took part in the season.

On the surface, it certainly sounds like an intriguing idea for the show, but it seems like it could also come with many risks. Having really young contestants participating in some of these dangerous challenges might be questionable. But maybe the challenges would be adjusted.

At the same time, it could be really exciting to see if a group of teens could compete against two other tribes made up of adults and find some success on the show. Could this lead to the first Sole Survivor teenager to ever appear on the reality competition show?

Judson John “Fabio” Birza and Jenna Morasca were each 21 years old when they won their respective seasons, making them the youngest competitors to leave the show as millionaires.

Exploring the idea of teenagers on Survivor

“[A tribe of teenageers] is something we’re inching our way toward and trying to find how to make that work,” Inside Survivor reported that host Jeff Probst said.

“It would be fascinating to watch their different approaches to the game,” Probst also stated.

The application age to be on Survivor is now 16, so teens of that age or older do have a shot at becoming members of future casts. The application would need to be adjusted if the producers wanted even younger teens.

Survivor 43 ready to change the game again

A new season of the show has been filmed in Fiji, and producers are getting the episodes ready to air on CBS in Fall 2022. The slightly bad news for some fans is that Survivor 43 is a short season of the show, so these castaways were not in Fiji to play 39 days.

A possible leaked Survivor 43 cast list already got revealed, with 18 new people in the running to win that $1 million prize.

CBS also put out a lengthy Survivor 43 TV promo, giving everyone a look at the new cast in action, even though we still don’t know exactly what the theme or twists will be for the new people.

Survivor 44 will also get filmed this summer, and some fans hope it will be a second-chance season. Could we see people like Jonathan Young and/or Xander Hastings getting a new shot at becoming the Sole Survivor?

Survivor 43 airs on CBS during Fall 2022.