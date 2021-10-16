Survivor promo for new episode hints at people thinking about the merge, someone finding an advantage

There are just 13 people left competing on Survivor 41 for the $1 million prize. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

A new episode of Survivor 41 airs on Wednesday night and it is going to present a huge test for the Ua Tribe.

An intense Tribal Council took place during the last episode of Survivor, where one of the castaways got completely blindsided.

The Ua Tribe lost another Immunity Challenge and got sent to its third Tribal Council already this season. It meant that by the end of the night, the tribe would be down to just three people.

Shan Smith pulled a fast one on JD Robinson, took control of his advantage, and then voted him right out of the game. But now, it’s only Shan, Genie Chen, and Ricard Foye left on the tribe.

Survior 41, Episode 5 synopsis

The full synopsis for Survivor 41, Episode 5 seems to heavily hint that we aren’t going to see a merge take place yet. At the same time, the video promo shared below does indicate that the castaways are going to already be thinking about that merge.

"Ua, the tribe of only three castaways, competes to win the Immunity Challenge to save them from becoming a tribe of two. Also, friendships are put to the test when castaways from different tribes take a journey together."

Survivor TV promo for episode called The Strategist or the Loyalist

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently airing for Survivor 41, Episode 5. The new episode is called The Strategist or the Loyalist and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 20.

The new season of Survivor has certainly ushered in a new era for the show, with shifts in how the Hidden Immunity Idols work.

It might take a bit of time for Survivor fans to get used to the changes, and specifically get more comfortable with the shorter seasons.

After taking part in an extended quarantine once they arrived in Fiji, the Survivor 41 cast played a much shorter season than in the past.

The season itself lasted just 26 days instead of the regular 39, meaning gameplay had to be sped up. We will still get to enjoy the same number of episodes, but things have had to happen much quicker within the timeline of the show.

Making it more difficult to get warm, make shelters, and get food has presented new obstacles for the castaways, so it will be very interesting to see just how exhausted the Survivor 41 cast is by the time the jury has to name a winner.

