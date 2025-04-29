Survivor host Jeff Probst compliments David Kinne: He ‘was a blast’ and ‘gave so much to the show’

Jeff Probst spoke about Survivor 48 castaway David Kinne during a new episode of his On Fire podcast.

David was voted out during Survivor 48, Episode 9, making him the third jury member.

We will see David at upcoming Tribal Councils, where he gets to soak up information before voting on a winner.

David has had much to say following his elimination, including his claim that Joe Hunter was a bully in Fiji.

David also stated that viewers didn’t see everything. He says that important footage was left out of the show.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jeff had a chance to weigh in on David when asked about the Survivor 48 castaways on his podcast.

Jeff Probst shares his thoughts on David Kinne

“David was a blast. He gave so much to the show,” Jeff told his co-hosts during a new On Fire episode. “I liked him out of the gate.”

“Matt loved him out of the gate,” Jeff noted about his fellow Survivor producer. “He saw Coach-esque qualities in him.

Benjamin “Coach” Wade is a Survivor alum who played the game several times. Coach was the runner-up on Survivor: South Pacific.

Jeff also added that CBS loved him when the cast was presented.

A Zoom session was conducted between David, the producers, and the CBS brass before the new season.

A phrase used to describe David before the season was “he was sensitive.” He was also called “boastful” but done “with earnest.”

“I will win every challenge on Survivor, and when I set the record with my sixth win, then you must say, ‘David, you were right,'” David reportedly told Jeff before the season began.

Jeff spoke more about David and said he was “meant for Survivor” later in the podcast.

Here’s a link to the full (new) episode of the On Fire podcast. Jeff and his co-hosts discuss what happened during Episode 9, what led to David getting voted out, and what’s ahead for the season.

More news from Survivor

The Survivor 49 cast has begun filming. The new castaways are already in Fiji playing the game, and the $1 million prize is up for grabs. Someone might even play well enough to land on Survivor 50.

A possible “dream cast” for The Traitors 4 was revealed. The new season in the Scottish Highlands will likely feature folks from Survivor, Big Brother, the various Bravo shows, and Bachelor Nation.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.