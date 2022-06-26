Survivor greats taking part in new show called Snake in the Grass

Yul Kwon is a Survivor winner and now a Snake in the Grass cast members. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor alums recently participated in a new reality competition show called Snake in the Grass. The new show will premiere this summer on USA and Peacock, giving fans of the genre something very interesting to tune in to before Survivor 43 arrives in the fall.

The premise of Snake in the Grass might remind a lot of television viewers of The Mole. That was a show that aired a few years ago, where teams were competing in challenges to win money. The twist was that someone was working against the team.

With Snake in the Grass, groups of four people will be competing for $100,000 in the South American jungles, but one person in the group is trying to make the team lose. That saboteur is hoping to claim the money all to themselves.

At the end of each four-person episode, a vote will take place where the group tries to agree on who the saboteur was. If the other three people correctly surmise what happened, they get to split the $100,000. But if the saboteur fools them, that person keeps all $100,000 to themselves.

Survivor alums taking part in Snake in the Grass

There are six people coming from Survivor who are going to take part in special episodes of Snake in the Grass. This is in addition to a few people from Naked and Afraid and Big Brother who are also playing the game.

Survivor: Cook Islands winner Yul Kwon and Survivor: Fiji winner Earl Cole lead the way from their respective wins on the show.

The other four Survivor alums playing Snake in the Grass are Cirie Fields from Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers; Malcolm Freberg from Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Caramoan, and Survivor: Game Changers; Trish Hegarty from Survivor: Cagayan; and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

More information on Snake in the Grass

Bobby Bones is the host of Snake in the Grass. He is known as an American Idol mentor, a Dancing With the Stars winner, and as a radio star.

The show itself has already been filmed, and it will include more than just reality television stars playing the game. In addition to episodes that feature people from Big Brother, Survivor, and Naked and Afraid, there will also be nights that focus on regular people playing the game.

There is a new season of Big Brother airing this summer on CBS. The BB24 cast is going to be all-new people, and the season premiere is on Wednesday, July 6.

Soon, a new season of Survivor is going to debut on CBS as well. Survivor 43 was just filmed in Fiji, with another group of new castaways battling for the $1 million prize. The season debuts in Fall 2022.

Snake in the Grass debuts August 1 on USA.