Survivor castaways participating in a Celebrity Big Brother watch party

Julie Chen Moonves will be back for Celebrity Big Brother 3 in Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Two former Survivor castaways are taking part in a Celebrity Big Brother watch party this February.

CBS is bringing back Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for a Winter 2022 season, with the intent for it to provide some competition for the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Within recent rumors about the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano was mentioned again.

This also isn’t the first time that a former Survivor cast member has been mentioned as someone who might join the CBBUS3 cast.

The official cast list hasn’t been revealed yet, but the new season of Celebrity Big Brother is just about to begin.

A Celebrity Big Brother 3 watch party

Azah Awasum from Big Brother 23 has set up a watch party that includes former Big Brother houseguests and former Survivor castaways. The party is going to take place during the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season premiere on February 2.

Shantel Smith from Survivor 41 and Brice Izyah from Survivor Cagayan (Season 28) are going to be participating in the night, and we wouldn’t be surprised if others popped in to play along as well.

From the Big Brother side of things, Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), Derek Frazier (BB23), Christian Birkenberger (BB23), and Angela Rockstar (BB20) are also tuning in on the big day.

More to come from Big Brother and Survivor

Some new rumors about sequester dates and the house reveal just came out, which also shows how close we are to the new season finally getting started.

And in order to get Big Brother fans interested in tuning in, CBS is running a Celebrity Big Brother TV commercial for the Winter 2022 season.

In addition to Celebrity Big Brother 3 running in February 2022, Big Brother 24 is expected to debut in Summer 2022. Applications are currently open and people hoping to be a houseguest can apply now.

A new season of Survivor is also on the horizon. Survivor 42 debuts in March with a brand new cast that finally gets the chance to show everyone what went on in Fiji. It’s another cast made up entirely of new castaways so that some new fan-favorites could emerge.

And speaking of fan-favorites, a fan of Xander Hastings from Survivor 41 set up a new GoFundMe page to attain some prize money for him. Survivor fans don’t need to feel too badly, though, as Xander was paid very well for his appearance on Survivor.

New Year. New Season. We’re back in One Month! Who’s excited for #BBCeleb? 🙋🏻‍♀️🤗💕 pic.twitter.com/vS4DgMlnmO — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) January 2, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 and Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.