Celebrity Big Brother rumors: Possible information on new season leaked

Celebrity Big Brother rumors now address everything from who will be playing the game this winter to when the new houseguests will get sequestered.

Recently, a humorous fake cast list was posted online, which has become a familiar occurrence as any new season of Big Brother draws closer.

But with the season premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3 taking place on February 2, there isn’t much time left for the people behind the scenes to finalize everything.

And now, we have some new rumors that were shared by the Twitter account for SpoilerGirl1. Are they true? That much is unclear, but below is some new information about the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother that was posted online.

Fresh Celebrity Big Brother 3 rumors

According to SpoilerGirl1, the CBBUS3 cast members “may” get sequestered on January 22.

The sequestering process is when a Big Brother cast gets locked away from the real world in preparation for a new season. It’s something that every cast goes through.

More information from SpoilerGirl1

In addition to the possible date that the celebrities get sequestered, SpoilerGirl1 also posted some information about the house reveal and CBBUS3 photoshoots. If she is right with her information, the house reveal will take place the week before the season premiere.

News and notes about Celebrity Big Brother 3

A new cast of celebrities will be playing Big Brother during Winter 2022. The season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 2, and all of the houseguests will be new to the game in the United States.

A few Celebrity Big Brother rumored cast members popped up online, giving fans of the show an early look at who it is assumed that the production team would like to see playing the game this winter. We will have to wait a bit longer to find out if any of the names actually make the final CBBUS3 cast list.

And to get fans of the show really interested in tuning in, CBS is running a Celebrity Big Brother TV commercial designed to create some buzz. It has succeeded in getting the word out, but since the cast hasn’t even been revealed, it doesn’t show any new footage.

What we do know for sure is that a group of celebrities will be playing Big Brother during the month of February and that this is going to be a short and sweet installment of the reality competition show.

Your winter just got more exciting!🎉 Celebrity Big Brother is back Wednesday, February 2 and we're already counting down the days.🤩 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/ioTUb7tRmT — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.