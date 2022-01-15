Celebrity Big Brother cast: Fake looking list not impressive

Julie Chen Moonves is hosting Celebrity Big Brother again this winter. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother cast will get revealed pretty soon, but as with a typical year, there are fake lists getting shopped around.

One particular list that looks really fake is extremely unimpressive and we aren’t going to give free advertising to the source. No Big Brother fan who looks at the list is going to come away with a high opinion.

At the same time, the list, which is shared below, has a name that already appeared on a previous season of Celebrity Big Brother U.S., getting some fans a tad worried about what’s coming.

There are also some names on the list that seem like the exact type of celebrity that would be invited to play the game, which, in itself, has helped the rumors spread around a bit.

The fake Celebrity Big Brother cast list

Below is the list of names that have been mentioned in these new Celebrity Big Brother rumors. Remember, it is an unconfirmed list, nobody at CBS is claiming that it is real, and we aren’t claiming any of them are actually playing the game this winter.

Gene Simmons

Dennis Rodman

Andrew Dice Clay

Gary Busey

Richard Hatch

Penn Jilette

Lou Ferrigno

Lorenzo Lamas

Kevin Jonas

Matt Iseman

Brandi Glanville

Chael Sonnen

Johnny Bananas

Jax Taylor

Tiffany Pollard

Problems with these Celebrity Big Brother cast rumors

Why does it appear quite fake? Brandi Glanville has played before, there are far too many more men than women for it to be something production would want to try, and one former Survivor cast member (Richard Hatch) hasn’t been very welcome on CBS projects lately.

There are also just too many names. Since the CBB USA 3 season is so short, having 15 houseguests seems almost impossible to pull off during the month of February.

Then we have Kevin Jonas (from the Jonas Brothers), who is still doing well with his music and is busy in his personal life, likely providing no time to dedicate to a reality competition show like Big Brother.

We are very excited to see what CBS and the show’s producers have in store for Big Brother fans this season, but as seen from that fake CBB3 cast list above, some sites are definitely jumping the gun on the celebrity guest list.

More information on new Celebrity Big Brother cast to come

The new cast of celebrities will be playing the game in Winter 2022. The season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 2, and the full season will play out during the month of February.

There were some other recent Celebrity Big Brother rumored cast members shared online, reportedly giving a look at some of the people that the production team most wanted to see inside the house this season.

CBS also has a new CBB3 TV commercial running in order to create some buzz about what will take place during the Winter Olympics.

Stay tuned, because as soon as we learn the names of the new houseguests on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast, we will make sure to pass them on.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.