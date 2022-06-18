Survivor alums Xander Hastings and Andrea Boehlke dating?

Andrea Boehlke and Xander Hastings recently spent time in Paris. Pic credit: @andreaboehlke/Instagram

It appears like Andrea Boehlke, and Xander Hastings from Survivor are a couple. The pair recently spent some time vacationing in Paris, France, and just shared another photo together on social media.

Xander was featured as a competitor on Survivor 41, where he made it all the way to the end. Though a lot of Survivor fans felt that he should have been the winner, he finished in third place when Erika Casupanan won the $1 million prize in a one-sided jury vote.

Andrea first appeared on Survivor: Redemption Island, where she worked with Boston Rob Mariano for a while. She ended up in eighth place and got invited back to take part in Survivor: Caramoan — Fans vs. Favorites. During her second time on the show, Andrea finished in seventh place.

If another season is done where duos get to take part in the show, a tandem of Xander and Andrea would certainly be a lot of fun to watch.

Andrea gets a rose – from Xander?

In a new photo shared to Instagram, Andrea and Xander can be seen posing together at a concert. They are both smiling big for the camera, and Andrea is holding a rose, insinuating that Xander has given it to her.

Fun in Paris with Xander Hastings and Andrea Boehlke

“Eiffel in love with Paris! 🤦🏼‍♀️ thanks for the beautiful memories Paris, au revoir!” Andrea Boehlke captioned a series of photos that she posted to Instagram from Paris.

Some of the photos show her posing alone in front of the Eiffel Tower, but others feature her with Xander.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Xander also took to social media to share some photos from his trip to Paris. And, yes, Andrea popped up in a few of them wearing a fun dress for the occasion.

A new season of Survivor

The Survivor 43 cast just filmed in Fiji, with their season set to debut on CBS in Fall 2022. It’s a group of brand-new people who were playing the game this time, and it won’t be too much longer until the official Survivor 43 cast bios get released by the network.

Following Survivor on Wednesday nights, this fall will be a new season of The Amazing Race that was just filmed. This will be Season 34 of the hit reality competition show, with the teams racing around the world for a $1 million prize.

Survivor 43 airs on CBS in Fall 2022.