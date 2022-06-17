Survivor winner Boston Rob takes up a sport he hasn’t played in 30 years

Boston Rob Mariano is one of the most recognizable Survivor alums. Pic credit: @BostonRobMariano/Instagram

Survivor alum Boston Rob Mariano is someone who is always keeping busy, and his social media accounts are packed with all of his latest exploits. Now, he is getting back into a sport that he hadn’t played in almost 30 years.

After winning Survivor: Redemption Island, Rob cemented himself as a legend of the game. Over the years, he has now played the game five times and served as a mentor during Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Rob has even taken part in two different seasons of The Amazing Race, coming in second place with his fiancé Amber Brkich way back on the seventh season of the hit reality competition show.

After meeting on Survivor and taking part in a race around the world, Rob and Amber got married and then had four kids.

Boston Rob takes up tennis

“A little tennis in the California Sunshine! ☀️ I just started playing again a few months ago after almost 30 years! And I’m loving it!♥️” Rob wrote as a caption to a series of photos that showed him on the tennis court.

Rob gets support from Survivor vets

A few Survivor alums have already stopped by Rob’s post to show their support of him being on the court.

“Not pickleball but ok,” wrote Survivor: Blood vs. Water winner Tyson Apostol.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Shipshape!” posted Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites winner Parvati Shallow.

And even former Survivor player Coach stopped by to leave a comment.

Boston Rob’s followers show their support. Pic credit: @BostonRobMariano/Instagram

More Survivor seasons to come

A new season of Survivor has been filmed and it will be airing episodes in Fall 2022 on CBS. Survivor 43 is a shorter season of the hit reality competition show, so fans should definitely expect the truncated format to be prevalent again.

While fans wait for that new season to arrive, CBS is rolling out a new version of The Challenge that is going to be featured this summer. This installment of The Challenge features only CBS reality stars, and that includes a number of Survivor alums. It debuts on July 6 and will air Wednesday nights after Big Brother 24.

And for Survivor fans who are interested in trying to play the game, applications are open for Season 45. That new season won’t be filmed for a while, so the opportunity is still there to get those applications submitted.

Survivor 43 airs in Fall 2022 on CBS.