Survivor cast members featured on The Challenge USA this summer

Tyson Apostol is a Survivor winner competing on The Challenge USA. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor alums are going to be featured on The Challenge USA this summer. CBS decided to put together a new incarnation of The Challenge, with everyone on the cast coming from one or more of the network’s reality shows.

The full cast for The Challenge USA includes people from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and even Love Island USA. And most of the faces will be very familiar to CBS viewers who have been tuning in to these shows recently.

There are actually nine people from Big Brother on The Challenge USA, seemingly giving that group a bit of an advantage to win the show. But fret not, Survivor fans, as there are eight people who have been castaways before.

The first episode of The Challenge USA arrives on Wednesday, July 6, where it will air after the Big Brother 24 season premiere on CBS. It’s going to be a big night for the shows, and the lineup will continue through Summer 2022.

Who from Survivor is on The Challenge USA?

Tyson Apostol (S18, S20, S27, S40), Tasha Fox (S28, S31), Sarah Lacina (S28, S34, S40), Ben Driebergen (S35, S40), Desi Williams (S35), Domenick Abbate (S36), Shantel Smith (S41), and Danny McCray (S41) are all participating.

Survivor: Blood vs. Water winner Tyson Apostol is seeking to do well on yet another reality competition show, which comes soon after his decent showing on Survivor: Winners at War.

Looks like we have some former #Survivor castaways ready to take on @thechallenge!🔥 Don't miss all the action Wednesday, July 6th on @CBS!🤯 #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/FlUX2xERtA — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 8, 2022

How will The Challenge USA work for the cast members?

Each person starts the season with $1,000 in their challenge account, and they will have the opportunity to add a lot more money to it along the way. There is a grand prize of $500,000 on the line for the first winner of The Challenge USA, and it also comes with a lot of bragging rights.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And to really shake things up, each episode will have the contestants randomly assigned a partner, possibly throwing a wrench into pre-season gaming that could take place among the larger contingents making up The Challenge cast. And since this is the first time that many of them have taken part in a show like The Challenge, there could be a lot of drama.

Fans can view past seasons of Survivor on Paramount+, where all of the episodes can be streamed. That’s a great way to see some of the seasons that featured Tyson Apostol, Tasha Fox, Sarah Lacina, Ben Driebergen, Desi Williams, Domenick Abbate, Shantel Smith, and Danny McCray.

Survivor 43 airs in Fall 2022 and The Challenge USA air in Summer 2022 on CBS.