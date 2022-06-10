Survivor 45 casting begins: What does it mean?

More Jeff Probst and the hit reality competition show, Survivor, is coming in 2023. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 45 casting is now open, and the show is actively looking for new people to apply. This is an interesting bit of news, with the expectation that anyone on the Survivor 45 cast will be featured during CBS episodes in Fall 2023.

Before Survivor 45 even makes it to television screens, we still need to see Survivor 43 air in Fall 2022 and then Survivor 44 make its debut in Spring 2023. That’s a lot of gameplay in store for fans and it hints at how well the reality competition show is still doing.

It was only a few weeks ago that the Survivor 42 winner was announced. Since then, a poll of Survivor fans suggests that many don’t agree with the results. And then we got to see the first footage for Survivor 43, with the new season being filmed in Fiji.

A brand new cast took part in Survivor 43, and the filming for that season may have already come to an end. Host Jeff Probst let everyone know that the 26-day Survivor seasons are here to stay, so it’s possible that a winner has already been voted on.

Survivor 45 applications are open

The application portal is now open for people hoping to play on Season 45 of the show. It’s likely that it won’t be filmed for some time, but fans can get a jump on submitting those applications.

“The time to apply for Survivor 45 and future seasons is NOW. We are actively casting so please apply today if you want a chance to be on season 45!” reads the message attached to the new application page.

The elements were relentless in #Survivor 42!🌊 What was your favorite challenge from this past season?🤩 #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/oW38H9Jr0n — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 3, 2022

Survivor 44 cast already set?

Since they are already working on getting people to apply for Survivor 45, it appears to be pretty clear that the Survivor 44 cast was selected. There were rumors that it would be some sort of second-chance season, but no confirmation has come out about that yet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If the producers are looking at second chances again, this means that people like Xander Hastings and Jonathan Young could get another opportunity to win the $1 million prize. Two big fan-favorites, Xander and Jonathan would indeed be interesting to watch spend time in Fiji again.

Ready for more #Survivor? CBS celebrates more than 40 seasons of the iconic show with Survivor: The Official Collector’s Edition, its first commemorative book. Get the digital version now on Zinio for new interviews, exclusive photos, and more! https://t.co/YaqevN3UuN pic.twitter.com/PrPejYB76r — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 1, 2022

As previously noted by Monsters and Critics, Season 43 of Survivor will be airing in Fall 2022, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday night. CBS has also announced that a new installment of The Amazing Race will air right after it.

Survivor 43 airs on CBS during Fall 2022.