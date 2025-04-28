Survivor 50 fan voting results: Polls reveal interesting responses

The Survivor 50 fan voting continued last week, with fans weighing in on three new options.

That’s 10 components of Survivor 50 that fans have voted on this spring.

Survivor producers have allowed fans to decide how Season 50 will work.

Previous voting topics included whether or not to keep the Fire-Making Challenge, if they should do live reunion shows in Los Angeles again, and if tribes should get rice.

Many Survivor fans have voted, with new rounds of voting being presented during the Season 48 episodes.

It’s all setting the stage for Survivor 50 to reflect what fans want to see from a New Era season.

Survivor 50 fan voting results

A fan site recently polled its followers on the three new voting topics for Survivor 50.

The polling led to some interesting voting results.

As a reminder, during the third round of voting, fans voted on the design of the Immunity Necklace, whether or not tribes get supplies, and if Survivor 50 will be packed with twists or a straightforward game.

An overwhelming 81 percent of their respondents picked an Immunity Necklace that resembles a phoenix rising from the ashes.

It was a closer vote on the twists. The poll revealed that 63 percent of Survivor fans don’t like the twists. They are looking for a straightforward game this year.

And 58 percent of the voters want tribes to get camp supplies. They want the tribes to start with a pot, a machete, and a flint.

What do you think about this latest vote? Do you agree or disagree with the polling? Leave us a comment below!

As a reminder, these numbers are from polling and aren’t official numbers from the Survivor 50 fan voting. Still, it’s an adequate sample size, with nearly 20,000 votes being placed this time.

The producers will keep the Survivor 50 voting results under wraps until the season begins. That way, the players can’t plan.

More news from the world of Survivor

The Survivor 49 cast has begun filming. A new season is underway, and it will lead us straight into Survivor 50. The two new seasons will debut on CBS during the 2025-2026 television season.

David Kinne called Joe Hunter a “bully.” David and Joe are castaways from Survivor 48, and David was sent to the jury during a recent episode.

A possible “dream cast” for The Traitors 4 was revealed. The new season will likely feature folks from Survivor, Big Brother, the various Bravo shows, and Bachelor Nation.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.