Survivor 50 cast ideas shared by Survivor 48 players

The Survivor 50 cast is coming soon, and everyone has an opinion.

Even the Survivor 48 cast members have thoughts on the monumental season, and they shared some of their ideas.

Host Jeff Probst stated he wants a season full of “joy,” and hopes to put together a group of people who love the game.

The process has been lengthy, starting with nearly 200 people he was interested in inviting back.

Slowly, that list is getting worked down to a manageable number

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Survivor fans have been able to vote on many aspects of the Survivor 50 gameplay. Polls about the Fire-Making Challenge and whether they should get rice have already happened.

Survivor 48 players reveal who should be on Survivor 50 cast

Below is a new Survivor 50 cast list provided by the Survivor 48 cast. Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly presented the fun idea.

The Survivor 48 castaways are on the left side, and their selections for the Survivor 50 cast are on the right.

Several people chose Cirie Fields as an option. She has been busy outside Survivor, recently appearing on Big Brother and The Traitors.

Bianca Roses: Ian Rosenberger from Survivor: Palau.

Cedrek McFadden: Cirie Fields from Survivor: Game Changers.

Charity Nelms: Jane Bright from Survivor: Nicaragua.

Chrissy Sarnowsky: Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44.

David Kinne: Jonathan Young from Survivor 42.

Eva Erickson: Kaleb Gebrewold from Survivor 45.

Joe Hunter: Rupert Boneham from Survivor: Pearl Islands.

Justin Pioppi: Kim Spradlin-Wolfe from Survivor: One World.

Kamilla Karthigesu: Benjamin “Coach” Wade from Survivor: Tocantins.

Kevin Leung: Christian Hubicki from Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

Kyle Fraser: Cirie Fields from Survivor: Game Changers.

Mary Zheng: Emily Flippen from Survivor 45.

Mitch Guerra: Austin Li from Survivor 45.

Sai Hughley: Drea Wheeler from Survivor 42.

Shauhin Davari: Jud “Fabio” Birza from Survivor: Nicaragua.

Star Toomey: David Jelinsky from Survivor 46.

Stephanie Berger: Kellie Nalbandian from Survivor 45.

Thomas Krottinger: Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien from Survivor: Marquesas.

What do you think about these ideas for the Survivor 50 cast? Leave your thoughts in a comment below!

More reality TV updates

Boston Rob Mariano joked about returning for Survivor 50. But his social media posts garnered much interest from fans who want to see him play again.

Rumors about The Traitors 4 cast feature Survivor alums. The hit reality competition show will soon be filming a new season.

The final four spoilers come from a new season of The Amazing Race. Each team in this upcoming season features Big Brother alums.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.