Survivor 48, Episode 2 promo: ‘She’s plotting on my demise’

Survivor 48 is off and running.

Viewers tuned in to see a new cast debut on February 26, and the race is on for that $1 million cash prize.

Stephanie Berger was the first person voted off Survivor 48. She was on the wrong side of the early tribe alliances.

The Vula Tribe has a strong four-person alliance of Sai Hughley, Kevin Lung, Justin Pioppi, and Cedrek McFadden.

With Stephanie eliminated, Mary Zheng is on the chopping block if Vula has to attend another Tribal Council.

The promos for Survivor 48, Episode 2 hint at drama with the other tribes as the action picks up.

TV promo for Survivor 48, Episode 2

Below is the CBS promo for the March 5 episode of Survivor 48. It airs on Wednesday at 8/7c and it is 90 minutes long.

A new season of The Amazing Race airs at 9:30/8:30c on Wednesdays, with Survivor serving as the lead-in show again.

The promo begins with one castaway admitting to having four nipples and the reaction of his tribemates.

Later, we see castaways worried about Sai. “She’s dangerous,” Kevin appears to say about Sai to Justin and Cedrek. Could the four-person alliance implode this quickly? Mary would love that.

Then, another player is shown accusing someone of “plotting on my demise.” It’s good to have drama this early in the season, as it makes the Tribal Council voting less predictable.

Check out the promo for Survivor 48, Episode 2 below. Leave us a comment with your prediction on who gets voted out next.

Here’s the Survivor 48 cast list and bios. It can be helpful for fans who may not remember everyone’s names from the premiere.

Upcoming episodes are 90 minutes each, and the winner will receive a $1 million prize. The season will last 26 days, and all filming will again take place in Fiji.

Previous episodes of Survivor 48 are streaming on Paramount+, so you can catch up on the season or re-watch the season premiere.

Survivor 50 voting is now open. Fans can vote on many aspects of the coming season, including whether or not the Fire-Making Challenge returns. They can even help bring back the Survivor reunion shows and decide on the tribe colors.

Jeff Probst addressed fan requests to bring back 39-day seasons. The more recent years have featured 26-day seasons, with the players getting less food to increase the difficulty level.

Older seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.