Survivor 48, Episode 10 promo: ‘Never get comfortable’

“My enemies are plottin’,” says Star Toomey in a new Survivor promo.

We are down to the final eight players on Survivor 48.

David Kinne was the latest castaway voted out, and it was a true blindside.

But did Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson make a mistake?

With David gone, Joe and Eva lost an ally and a shield. It also shifted the power balance to Kamilla Karthigesu and Kyle Fraser.

However, anything can happen on Survivor, and the next episode might be equally unpredictable.

Survivor 48, Episode 10 synopsis

“A rice negotiation with Jeff is completed in almost record time; two players on the bottom begin to target each other,” reads the Survivor synopsis for April 30.

The new episode, My Enemies Are Plottin’, hints at drama ahead.

As mentioned, the episode title refers to a line Star sings during the new episode.

Survivor TV promo for the April 30 episode

Below is the TV promo running for the April 30 episode of Survivor 48.

The final eight castaways are shown scrambling, with the phrase “Never get comfortable” flashing across the screen.

What is the word “comfortable” referring to? A heavy hint is given in statements made by Joe and Era. Does this mean they are in danger? Could they turn on each other?

Watch this promo and leave us a comment. Who do you think gets voted out next?

Eva Erickson holds much Survivor 48 power

Eva has two huge advantages. She has a Hidden Immunity Idol given to her by Star and a Safety Without Power Advantage. The Safety Without Power means she can exit a Tribal Council and be safe, but she doesn’t get to vote that night.

It’s a strong position for Eva, but Joe is very vulnerable. Eva could give Joe one of the advantages, but her statement in the promo above indicates she has plans to use them for herself.

