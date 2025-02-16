Survivor 48 castaway Bianca Roses shares excitement about new season: ‘I’m freaking the F out!’

Survivor 48 castaway Bianca Roses was excited to share her secret finally.

The 33-year-old PR Consultant got her shot to win the $1 million prize in the latest season.

Survivor fans will see her make her television debut on Wednesday, February 26. It’s a two-hour premiere, and the show presents 90-minute episodes following the premiere.

Hoping to represent New Jersey well, Bianca describes herself as bold, friendly, and enthusiastic.

Bianca stated that she was ready to compete after starting her own company and having a 10-year career in public relations, which gave her valuable skills.

When asked which former players she identifies with and who she will play like Bianca listed “Dee, Kenzie, Maryanne, Michele.”

Bianca Roses shares her excitement about joining the Survivor 48 cast

“I’M ON SURVIVOR SEASON 48 AND I’M FREAKING THE F*** OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Bianca Roses captioned an Instagram post.

“If you know me, you know I’ve been watching Survivor since S1 when I was eight years old, and this truly is a dream come true. 🙏✨❤️‍🔥,” she added.

Bianca noted that her fans and followers should tune in to catch her during the February 26 premiere.

She also wrote about how hard it was to keep her Survivor secret. Players are supposed to keep their appearance a secret until CBS officially releases their names.

“As a proud Italian American who’s been in the PR game for over a decade, keeping news under embargo is as easy as frying chicken cutlets. But this news…… this was REEEEEEEEALLLLLLLY hard to keep,” Bianca posted.

“I still can’t believe this is real– that I got to play the most epic game that has ever existed (sorry, Catan) and pay homage to my very first AOL screen name: SurvivorFreak815,” Bianca added.

Below is Bianca’s post, which includes a video montage that Survivor shared about her.

Survivor 48 debuts on February 26 on CBS.