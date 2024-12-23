Survivor 47’s Sue Smey says it was her idea to vote out Andy over Sam, was ‘surprised’ to get no jury votes

Sue Smey shared some interesting thoughts about her experience on Survivor 47.

The Survivor exit interviews for the final four players have been released, shining additional light on the latest season.

Among the most interesting things Sue has spoken about is the pivotal vote that sent Andy Rueda to the jury.

Rachel’s Funeral is a moment that will go down in Survivor history, but the editing made it seem like it was her idea to blindside Andy.

As Sue tells it, she was out for revenge after Andy voted out Caroline Vidmar, leading her down a path to get Andy out as soon as possible.

Sue stated that Rachel continued pushing for Sam to be voted out, but Sue was keen on getting Andy out first.

An interesting Sue Smey Survivor exit interview

Sue said she felt confident heading to the jury portion of finale night. She was also excited to reveal her age was much older than she had presented. The 59-year-old castaway lied about her age so people didn’t see her as too old to compete.

During an exit interview with Rob Cesternino (from Rob Has a Podcast), Sue addressed how Gabe Ortis and Caroline Vidmar voted for Rachel LaMont to win.

“I was [surprised],” Sue stated when asked if she was surprised she didn’t get a vote from Gabe or Caroline.

Sue explained how she felt the jury was hyper-focused on the Rachel vs Sam dynamic and that her game wasn’t being recognized.

That sentiment likely became stronger when Sam began making snide comments during Rachel’s answers, leading to Rachel reacting right back.

“I was really hoping I would’ve gotten one or two votes,” Sue elaborated about what she called a “disappointing” result for her.

Despite her views on how things could have gone differently, Sue showed much respect for Rachel and called her a “beast” in the game.

Below is Sue’s full interview with RHAP, where she further details her Survivor journey.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.