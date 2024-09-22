Survivor 47, Episode 2 promo: Andy called ‘toxic’ and trust becomes an issue in Fiji

A new Survivor 47 episode is on the way for September 27.

The season has already become chaotic, and we have only seen one episode.

Andy Rueda had several breakdowns during the season premiere, including a very public one after the first Immunity Challenge.

But Andy wasn’t the first player sent home.

Instead, Gata voted out Jon Lovett during the first Tribal Council. We barely saw what Jon could do before he was cut loose by his tribe.

Andy survived to fight another day, and it appears he has a big impact on the second episode.

Survivor 47, Episode 2 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis CBS has released for the September 27 episode of Survivor 47.

“Castaways begin to gauge how much they can trust their tribemates. Tribes must wind their way to victory in the challenge to earn safety and fishing gear. Then, a castaway risks getting caught red-handed with important information in the game,” reads the Survivor 47, Episode 2 synopsis.

The new episode is called Big Boss Girl Move, suggesting one of the ladies is about to advance their game. Who will it be? Maybe the new promo provides some hints.

CBS promo for Survivor 47, Episode 2

The early promo for the September 27 episode of Survivor makes it look chaotic. Andy has survived his first Tribal Council but has another castaway calling him “toxic” as the journey continues.

Later in the preview, we see another tribe has some drama. But what might stand out the most is that Andy has some information to share with Sam. Did he find the Gata Immunity Idol? That could change everything.

More from the Survivor 47 season

Below is a quick breakdown for Survivor fans who need a refresher on the new players and their tribes.

Gata Tribe (yellow): Andy Rueda, Anika Dhar, Jon Lovett (voted out at first Tribal Council), Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright.

Lavo Tribe (red): Aysha Welch, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kishan Patel, Rome Cooney, Solomon “Sol” Yi, and Teeny Chirichillo.

Tuku Tribe (blue): Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Otis, Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, Tiyanna Hallums, and Terran “TK” Foster.

Gabe also has an Immunity Idol, and Rome is in the process of securing one.

Jon Lovett and Jeff Probst speak about Survivor 47

Host Jeff Probst revealed he was “shocked” about Jon getting voted out first. He had expected Andy to be the first person eliminated and he went into detail about his reasoning.

Jon shared insight into his Survivor experience. He noted that he had difficulties finding an avenue for safety when four people kept telling him Andy was being voted out.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+. Older seasons of Survivor are also available on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.