Jon Lovett speaks about getting voted off Survivor: People ‘mad on my behalf’ and ‘mocking me’

The Survivor 47 season premiere saw a surprise moment as Jon Lovett was voted out at the first Tribal Council.

It was surprising because fellow castaway Andy Rueda broke down several times during the first three days.

Andy got very emotional when his tribe (Gata) lost the Immunity Challenge, leading to host Jeff Probst calling for medical as Andy crumpled to the ground.

Anika Dhar, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright (the rest of Gata) took a chance to get Jon out. It led to a 5-1 vote, with even Andy voting against Jon.

Jon tried to flip the vote on Anika, but after taking his idea to Sam, it was rejected. Sam also told the women what Jon was trying.

More to come from the Andy situation happens during Episode 2 of Survivor 47.

Jon Lovett speaks about getting voted out first

Jon underscored how hard it was to save himself when four people kept telling him they planned to vote out Andy.

Rob Cesternino (from Rob Has a Podcast) interviewed Jon after his episode aired, asking many questions about the experience.

Several times, Jon referenced how difficult it was to campaign for people to save him when they kept telling him Andy was the target. But he admitted to feeling uneasy ahead of the Tribal Council vote.

He also noted that there was more to the situation than what appeared during the first episode, but fans must keep tuning in to find out everything else.

Jon noted that it was frustrating to set a date on his Google alerts for when people would be making fun of him on social media (the premiere date). He also told Rob it wasn’t as bad as he had thought. Many Survivor fans felt Andy should have been sent home first.

“This was such a strange situation. I sort of didn’t get the full experience. I’ve got the right balance of people mad on my behalf and mocking me from my friends and family,” Jon told Rob.

He’s right. Many fans have posted negative thoughts about Andy on social media. Many of those folks have said Jon didn’t get a fair shot at the game.

Below is Jon Lovett’s full exit interview with Rob Has a Podcast. Jon tries to explain why he was the early target of his tribe, but he has trouble pinpointing what he could have done differently to survive that Tribal Council vote.

