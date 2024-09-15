Survivor 47 cast: Who is Caroline Vidmar?

The Survivor 47 cast has been announced and their first episode is on Wednesday, September 18.

Fiji welcomed 18 new players to compete for the $1 million prize, and Jeff Probst returned as the host.

Caroline Vidmar is one of the new players, and she is a 27-year-old strategy consultant.

That job title might leave fans with some questions.

Caroline is from Palos Verdes, California, and now resides in Chicago Illinois.

She is one of several players that have ties to California.

Anika Dhar, Kisham Patel, and Jon Lovett from the Survivor cast all call California home.

Who is Caroline on Survivor 47?

“It’s just as green, and vibrant, and wonderful as it is on TV,” Caroline said about Fiji during a Survivor pre-season interview.

“I was thinking you guys had a little bit of a filter; it wasn’t going to actually be this gorgeous. It’s stunning,” Caroline added.

Below is a full introduction video for Caroline, who speaks about having the “fight” in her to compete on Survivor 47.

“Meet Caroline, a strategy consultant living in Chicago, IL who is perfectly poised to be the wolf in sheep’s clothing!” reads the caption Survivor added to her video.

As the caption hints, appearances can be deceiving. Caroline looks like a player who wants to enjoy a free trip to Fiji and be on television. But her background in water polo shows she has an inner toughness.

Caroline also reveals she went to business school. She speaks about additional tools that she can use to play the game.

More from the new Survivor season

As a reminder, the Survivor 47 season premiere is on Wednesday, September 18.

Here’s the Survivor 47 cast list for fans who want to pick out their favorite players. It’s a good mix of new folks this season, and some new twists ahead.

Jeff Probst revealed that a fan-favorite event is back. He spoke about the big return for the Survivor 47 cast and how they wanted to present it freshly. Jeff also revealed that they have “updated” the Sweat vs Savvy Challenge so that it doesn’t get stale.

Below is a quick video that Survivor released to familiarize CBS viewers with the new cast. They present the Survivor 47 lineup much like CBS has done with its football games in the past.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons from the New Era (Survivor 41 to Survivor 46), during which people had to compete for food.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.