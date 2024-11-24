Survivor 47 deleted scene shows Caroline Vidmar break down

A new Survivor 47 deleted scene was released after Episode 10. This additional footage shows Caroline Vidmar breaking down after the Reward Challenge.

Despite Survivor episodes being 90 minutes long (now), many scenes are still getting cut from the final product. The Survivor producers might have enough extra footage to do two-hour episodes in the future.

Early on Survivor 47, Episode 10, the final nine players competed in another Reward Challenge. Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final nine.

At the Reward Challenge, Jeff had the players split into three teams with three players each. Genevieve, Sue, and Teeny played as one team. Andy, Caroline, and Gabe made up the second team. Kyle, Rachel, and Sam competed as the final trio.

Sam, Kyle, and Rachel dominated the challenge and won the reward. The trio traveled to enjoy an afternoon of chicken and veggie wraps, veggies, fruit, drinks, and cake.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Everyone else returned to camp, and that’s when Caroline broke down. The exhaustion, coupled with the lack of food, finally caught up with her.

Caroline gets honest during the Survivor 47 deleted scene

Below is the unaired scene from Survivor 47, Episode 10. Caroline Vidmar reveals during a confessional why losing the Reward Challenge was so difficult.

While speaking to the other castaways, she called it a “physical reaction” to losing and clarified that she wasn’t “sad” about what happened.

“This was a really hard loss because as the person who’s gone on the least amount of Rewards and have had the longest time without food, I have the most empty tank right now,” Caroline said in a confessional.

“I feel it. It’s an effort to do the most basic things, even just standing up. And it’s starting to feel like I’m just not in control of my body. And it’s frustrating because it’s like I know my brain is there, I know my body is there, it’s like without food, I’m losing the ability to access it,” Caroline elaborated.

See Caroline’s full statements in the video below. Luckily, the tribe gained rice at the Immunity Challenge the next day, so at least Caroline got to eat something.

More news from Survivor

We are inching toward the two-night Survivor 47 finale. CBS is shaking things up with the format, but it includes bonus footage.

Here’s an early look at the Survivor 48 cast. Names and bios from the next season have been leaked online, giving fans an early look at these New Era players.

Gabe revealed why he said, “I’ll be back” to Jeff Probst. Gabe Ortis was the latest person voted off Survivor 47, and he made some interesting statements on his way out. He has not clarified his words during exit interviews.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.