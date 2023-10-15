Survivor 45 spoilers: Time for tribe swap after Lulu collapse

Lulu has been a cursed tribe through three episodes of Survivor 45.

Though the group won a Reward Challenge, they lost the first three Immunity Challenges.

Hannah Rose was the first person to go. When Lulu went to meet Jeff Probst, Hannah insinuated she would quit if they didn’t vote her out. Jeff did a vocal vote, and Hannah was eliminated first.

Brandon Donlon got eliminated second. He had struggled with challenges and suffered a panic attack on the first day.

Sabiyah Broderick got blindsided at the third Tribal Council. She felt so safe that Sabiay left with an Immunity Idol still in her possession.

Whether it was planned or not, after Lulu lost three members, the producers had to switch up the tribes.

Survivor preview for new episode

A preview for Survivor 45, Episode 4, is shared below. It features Jeff telling the castaways to drop their buffs. People acted surprised, but they should have seen it coming.

Some brief footage is then shown of the new castaways interacting, some of whom were probably feeling added pressure to form alliances.

“Tribes must dig deep in the Immunity Challenge to land a win and earn safety for one more night; the fourth person is voted out of the game,” reads the brief episode synopsis for October 18.

The new episode is called Music to My Ears and debuts on Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

Rumors about new tribes

Several rumors about the members of the new tribes have popped up online.

The names mesh with the preview above. Some faces aren’t shown but have been leaked online.

Below is how those rumors break down the three five-person tribes.

Belo: Austin, Brando, Drew, Emily, and Kendra.

Lulu: Bruce, Jake, Kaleb, Katurah, and Kellie.

Reba: Dee, Julie, Maya, Sean, and Sifu.

These are the early rumors about how the tribes will look, and tune in on Wednesday night for confirmation.

Keep an eye on Emily Flippen. She could be in a great position with this tribe swap. It may also have saved Sean Edwards after he turned on Kaleb Gebrewold at the third Tribal Council.

Emily being the swing vote on the new Belo tribe like wow… the survivor gods love her 😭 #survivor pic.twitter.com/8x0eE8LBpq — regis-su (@regissphilbin) October 12, 2023

More reality television news

Previous episodes of Survivor 45 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 45 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.