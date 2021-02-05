Summer House: Hannah gets upset when Luke brings a girl to the house but did she have a boyfriend at the time?

Hannah becomes frustrated when Luke brings a girl to the house but did she have a boyfriend at the time? Pic credit: Bravo

While Season 5 of Summer House might look different from past seasons due to the cast quarantining together for an entire six weeks, some things haven’t changed at all — and that includes Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson’s complicated relationship.

Despite her castmates Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula working hard to convince her that Luke was not good for her, Hannah entered the house with her heart still set on him.

She was completely caught off guard when Luke announced he would be bringing his friend Ciara Miller. He told the group they had been spending a lot of time together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah told her costars that she and Luke continued to speak every day throughout quarantine, and she had no idea he might have been involved with someone else during the time.

The episode ended with more confusion as Luke seemingly sent the same text message to Hannah and Ciara separately, telling them he was looking forward to spending the summer with them.

It looks like fans and castmates alike thought Hannah was getting played but did she actually have a boyfriend going into the new season?

Hannah’s new boyfriend Des Bishop

Anyone who follows Hannah’s podcast or her social media accounts knows she’s entered a new relationship with Irish comedian Des Bishop.

Read More Is Madison from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dating Luke from Summer House?

Des is fifteen years older than Hannah, but she’s gushed over how happy she is with him.

During an interview with People in October, Hannah said the couple had been together since July.

Hannah also mentioned that she had moved into his home in West Hampton and said, “If we’re going to fail, let’s fail fast. Most people are like, ‘I don’t know if we’re ready to move in.’ No — if we can’t move in together, then why are we even f***ing dating?

“We’ve gone to Home Goods together. We assembled an Ikea bed together. We’re just testing our relationships so hard right now.”

Fans question Hannah’s animosity toward Luke

Following the premiere episode of Season 5, fans became confused with Hannah’s animosity toward Luke for bringing another girl to the house.

One reason was that Hannah and Luke never actually made their relationship official, and the other was because she admitted to having a boyfriend in July, which is the same month the cast began filming.

One fan even went so far as to say they thought the storyline was a bit scripted.

A fan points out that Hannah started dating her boyfriend before filming started Pic credit:@leahood2308/Instagram

Another fan felt Hannah and Luke never actually had a relationship.

A fan doesn’t feel that Luke and Hannah ever had an actual relationship Pic credit:@reyni38/Instagram

During an interview with CheatSheet, Luke said he thought they both knew where they stood with each other and touched on the fact that Hannah was in a relationship before filming.

He said, “I was under the impression we were friends.”

He added, “She had a boyfriend going into the summer. So you just have to wait and see and watch things unfold throughout the season.”

It’s clear that while Luke may have felt he and Hannah were on the same page. Based on her reaction to Ciara, it doesn’t seem that they were.

Fans will have to tune in to the new season of Summer House to see how the situation between Luke and Hannah plays out.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.