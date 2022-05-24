Stassi Schroeder reveals why she slashed Vanderpump Rules co-stars from Italy wedding guest list

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder reveals why she had to cut down the guest list for her dream Italy wedding to husband Beau Clark. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recently experienced the Italian wedding of her dreams. And while the elaborate event was as romantic as any longtime Stassi fans would come to expect, there were several key faces missing from the guest list.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Stassi and Beau had been planning their dream Italy wedding all the way back in 2020 and were mid-preparation when the coronavirus pandemic took the world by storm and ultimately put a halt to their plans. Despite the devastation of having to put their plans on hold, Stassi and Beau did end up tying the knot with a small ceremony in California in September 2020, just a few short months before the arrival of their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021.

Now that their dreams have become a reality, and Stassi and Beau have settled back into their everyday life in California, Stassi recently opened up about how the pandemic, and her firing from Vanderpump Rules, upended her original plans and meant the couple had to disinvite several friends and loved ones — including her former Pump Rules co-stars.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder opens up about having to cut down her guest list for Italy wedding

While appearing on a recent episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Stassi opened up about what led up to her decision to slash the guest list, and as it turns out, her firing from the hit Bravo show had plenty to do with it.

As longtime viewers will recall, Stassi and her OG friend Kristen Doute were fired from the show following the resurfacing of racially insensitive events that took place and involved their former co-star Faith Stowers.

“It was supposed to be on Vanderpump Rules,” Stassi shared. She continued to state that the original plan was to feature their wedding on the show. Stassi even brought a producer along to scout venues for the occasion.

“I couldn’t just go wedding plan myself with Beau,” she added.

Once she was let go from the franchise and the coronavirus pandemic hit and restricted international travel, it limited how Stassi’s nuptials unfolded.

“Bravo didn’t pay for this s**t,” she noted. “[We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s**t ton of people.”

Stassi says her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars were ‘pretty understanding’ about being cut from the event

Stassi also noted that her former co-stars were quite understanding of her current circumstances and reasoning as to why she needed to be “cutthroat” and remove names from the attendance list.

“Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” she shared.

Stassi said she and Beau composed an email to send out to anyone who wouldn’t be in attendance.

“We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people.”

Although many were cut from the list, two Vanderpump Rules stars’ spots remained intact for the big day — Katie Maloney and estranged husband Tom Schwartz.

“Katie, like I said, is my baby’s godmother. She’s one of my closest friends,” Stassi admitted. “I’m friends with Kristen but it’s not the same. We’re all going in different directions. Our lives are so different. I don’t have time to be a Witch of Weho.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.