Pump Rules: Kristen Doute reveals why she missed Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute reveals why she missed out Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding to Beau Clark. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder was finally able to experience the wedding of her dreams as she and Beau made their way to Rome to tie the knot for a second time. However, there were a few faces missing from the crowd which came as a surprise given their relationships with Stassi.

One friend, in particular, who was missing from the special event was Stassi’s friend, and former Pump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute.

Many longtime fans know the friends have had their ups and downs over the years, many of which played out in several seasons of the hit Bravo show. So, when Kristen was missing from trip pictures, some wondered why she would miss such a monumental moment.

Kristen Doute explains why she missed out on Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Italy wedding

As it turns out, Kristen was on her way to another destination during the timeframe that Stassi’s wedding was set to take place.

Kristen took to her Instagram account to share some fun beach shots of herself and her boyfriend as they soaked up some sun in Hawaii.

“you’ve got serious thrill issues, dude… awesome! 🌊🐢,” Kristen captioned the series of photos.

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Shortly after uploading the photos, a follower commented with her concerns after realizing Kristen wasn’t in Italy for Stassi’s wedding.

“Was wondering why you weren’t at Stassi’s wedding,” the follower commented.

Kristen then cleared the air surrounding her absence and confirmed that she had made the commitment to another wedding prior to Stassi’s plans. This commitment, and the booking, are what ultimately kept Kristen from flying overseas for her friend’s second wedding.

“ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked! I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding,” Kristen responded to the user.

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Stassi shows off formal rehearsal dinner attire ahead of second wedding to Beau

Although Kristen wasn’t able to make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau’s second wedding, Stassi made sure to keep her fans, friends, and followers updated on social media throughout the time leading up to their ceremony.

From a post showing off 1-year-old daughter Hartford eating authentic Italian pizza, to a sweet snap of her and Beau enjoying some quality time, those who weren’t fortunate enough to attend in person were able to share in their love regardless.

One particularly glam post showed Stassi and Beau madly in love and glowing as they posed together in their formal outfits for their rehearsal dinner.

Stassi captioned the post, “Another one. I can’t stop.”

Stassi and Beau followed through with their wedding and were surrounded by plenty of love and support despite missing some important faces.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.